Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Didn’t Hold Back on A.J. Brown

When the Philadelphia Eagles traded A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, there were going to be questions about how this would affect the offense.

Many saw this as a chance for guys like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley to step up and take on bigger roles. Brown had been the leading receiver for the last four years combined, but this offense ran through Barkley since 2024.

Barkley has rushed for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in the last two seasons in Philly. During that time, he got to know Brown well, and the two connected in a way that has affected the star running back.

Saquon Barkley Opened Up About A.J. Brown After Philadelphia Eagles Traded Him

Barkley sat down with USA Today for an exclusive interview to discuss a variety of topics. The 2024 Offensive Player of the Year winner spoke about Brown as a teammate after all the drama the last two years.

“I think A.J. Brown is one of my favorite teammates, one of my favorite people I’ve ever been around. (Kids will come up to me and say) how do you feel about A.J. getting traded?” “I’m gonna miss him. I feel that way for any teammate we lose. A.J. is a heck of a player, a heck of a man. He’s going to be missed. But that’s football. You got to adapt.” “I’m happy for him. He’s at a spot he likes and I know he’s been a Patriot fan for a long time. He’s got to do what’s best for him and his family. And we got to do what’s best for us.”

Brown made the Pro Bowl twice in the four years he was an Eagle. He also went for over 5,000 yards, helping the team win a Super Bowl and appear in two of them.

Barkley is coming off a rough season with just 1,140 yards and 7 touchdowns. Brown also had a down year in 2025, going for 1,003 yards and 7 touchdowns, finishing second to Smith in receiving.

Eagles Looking at Saquon Barkley to Step Up in 2026 Without A.J. Brown

This is going to be a big Year 3 for Barkley in Philly. The new offense, led by offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, will be giving Barkley the ball often to get the running game going.

It’s also big for Barkley’s potential future as an Eagle. Some believe that if he doesn’t play well again, he might be moved so the team can save money.

His numbers might already be affected by Tank Bigsby getting more touches than he did last year. The Eagles could be looking at throwing the football more with Hurts and Smith.

Barkley has been great overall for the last two years, but everyone wants to see that 2024 version come back. With Brown gone, there’s more pressure on Barkley to play like the MVP-caliber player he can be.