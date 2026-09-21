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Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Named Trade Target for Indianapolis Colts

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Nick Sirianni Philadelphia Eagles
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Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles worked out undrafted rookie punter Luke Elzinga in a tryout Thursday.

How the Philadelphia Eagles‘ receiving corps would look following the offseason departure of A.J. Brown was a major storyline heading into the season. So far, the early results have been promising.

Star receiver DeVonta Smith had 13 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown over the first two weeks of the season, while new addition Dontayvion Wicks has caught seven passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Plus, other guys have stepped up like Darius Cooper, who secured the game-winning TD catch in Philadelphia’s 24-20 Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Elijah Moore Named Trade Target for Indianapolis Colts

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 9: Elijah Moore #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during mandatory minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on June 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

One receiver who hasn’t seen the field for the Eagles yet this season, though, is Elijah Moore, who signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in free agency in March. Given his lack of playing time in Philly, Moore has been named as a potential trade target for the receiver-needy Indianapolis Colts by Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.

Colts receiver Alec Pierce is dealing with a foot injury, while Keenan Allen is facing a suspension from the league. So, Indianapolis might need some additional depth at the position, and Moore could become available for a reasonable price.

“If the Colts are without Pierce and Allen, they’ll need reinforcements at wide receiver. They should take a look at Elijah Moore, who wouldn’t cost them much in trade compensation, but still has some upside in his age-26 season,” Moton wrote.

“The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t dressed Moore for their first two games. He’s buried on the team’s depth chart as the seventh receiver. . . . The sixth-year pro could have a career resurgence with a team that may soon be down a couple of receivers.”

Moore probably wouldn’t move the needle much for the Colts at this point, but he could at least provide them with another able body to serve as a target for Daniel Jones.

Elijah Moore Unlikely to see the Field Much in Philadelphia

Philadelphia really has no reason not to trade Moore if an opportunity to do so presented itself. The Eagles are likely to lose him for nothing in free agency after the season, so if they could potentially get a late-round pick for him now, why not?

Moore is unlikely to see the field in Philadelphia. Smith and Wicks are clearly the team’s top two receivers, and the Eagles have to figure out a way to get rookie receiver Makai Lemon and veteran playmaker Hollywood Brown more involved in the passing attack. Plus, Cooper will be a guy who needs more opportunity if he continues to make plays like he did against Tennessee.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Named Trade Target for Indianapolis Colts

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