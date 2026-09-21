Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Named Trade Target for Indianapolis Colts

How the Philadelphia Eagles‘ receiving corps would look following the offseason departure of A.J. Brown was a major storyline heading into the season. So far, the early results have been promising.

Star receiver DeVonta Smith had 13 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown over the first two weeks of the season, while new addition Dontayvion Wicks has caught seven passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Plus, other guys have stepped up like Darius Cooper, who secured the game-winning TD catch in Philadelphia’s 24-20 Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Elijah Moore Named Trade Target for Indianapolis Colts

One receiver who hasn’t seen the field for the Eagles yet this season, though, is Elijah Moore, who signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in free agency in March. Given his lack of playing time in Philly, Moore has been named as a potential trade target for the receiver-needy Indianapolis Colts by Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.

Colts receiver Alec Pierce is dealing with a foot injury, while Keenan Allen is facing a suspension from the league. So, Indianapolis might need some additional depth at the position, and Moore could become available for a reasonable price.

“If the Colts are without Pierce and Allen, they’ll need reinforcements at wide receiver. They should take a look at Elijah Moore, who wouldn’t cost them much in trade compensation, but still has some upside in his age-26 season,” Moton wrote.