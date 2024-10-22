Eagles Sign Former 49ers & Commanders DB, Lose WR to Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles have added another member to their 16-player practice squad, signing former San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields.

The Eagles also placed wide receiver John Ross on the Practice Squad Injured List in an additional roster move. Philadelphia announced the moves on October 21.

Castro-Fields is the third recent former 49ers draft pick to get added to Philadelphia’s practice squad. The Eagles also have former Niners running back Tyrion Davis-Price and ex-wide receiver Danny Gray currently on their PS.

It remains to be seen whether Castro-Fields will see the field for the Eagles this season, but considering his experience, it’s certainly a possibility.

Some Background on New Philadelphia Eagles DB Tariq Castro-Fields

Castro-Fields was originally drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft after a notable college career at Penn State.

He was waived by the 49ers after a few months before getting picked up by the Commanders, where he played during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Over the course of those seasons, Castro-Fields appeared in 10 games.

He landed with the Carolina Panthers in 2024, and he appeared in two games (playing on special teams only) for them this season before getting waived on October 1. Now, he’ll get a new opportunity with the Eagles.

Over his three seasons in the league, Castro-Fields has played just 27 defensive snaps, spending the rest of his time on special teams. He should have a similar role with the Eagles, as well.

While his professional career has been marked by transitions, Castro-Fields has the physical tools — he’s 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds — and athleticism (he ran an official 4.38-second 40-yard dash) to turn into a solid player if he finds the right situation.

Does WR John Ross Have a Future With the Philadelphia Eagles?

Drafted 9th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL draft, Ross gained significant attention after breaking the NFL Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash with a time of 4.22 seconds. Despite this, his career has not lived up to the expectations often assigned to a top-10 pick.

His most productive season came in 2019, where he started strong, accumulating 506 receiving yards and three touchdowns in just eight games before an injury sidelined him. His career with the Bengals continued to be marred by health issues and inconsistent play, leading to the team declining his fifth-year option.

He was out of the league during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

As of 2024, Ross has been with Philly, but his impact has been minimal. He has a lone reception for 6 yards. After the Eagles signed him last spring, Ross said he was feeling better than ever.

“I just feel better so I think I can consistently be faster and I think that was my biggest thing,” he said in May, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Can this guy go every single day and look the same every single day? And I feel like I’m getting to the point where I can be consistent with my speed. And to me that’s the biggest thing.”

Over the course of his career, Ross has totaled 63 receptions for 963 yards and 11 touchdowns in 38 games. It remains to be seen whether the Eagles will activate him again this season, considering how little he has been used thus far.