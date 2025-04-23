Eagles Make Predictable Decision On Former 1st Round Bust

The Philadelphia Eagles have a pair of key decisions to make on upcoming fifth year options.

Starting defensive tackle and nose guard, Jordan Davis, is still awaiting his fate, whilst the team have just made an announcement regarding the option on former Washington Commanders first round receiver, Jahan Dotson.

Eagles reporter, Arye Pulli, first posted on X that the team will, in a very unsurprising move, not be picking up Dotson’s fifth year option.

Source: The Eagles are declining WR Jahan Dotson’s fifth-year option, as expected. Dotson now heads into a contract year after a big performance vs the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/0m8IkF0jT5 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) April 23, 2025

This report was then corroborated by well-known NFL insider, Jordan Schultz.

#Eagles are declining the 5th-year option on WR Jahan Dotson, per source. This puts the former No. 16 pick in a contract year for this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/rLFcmlBEMB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 23, 2025

Jahan Dotson Finds Himself In A Contract Year

For all the rightful plaudits that Howie Roseman receives with regard to his acumen as a deal-maker, this was unquestionably one to forget.

The Eagles gave up a third and two seventh round picks in exchange for Dotson and a fifth rounder – all in this year’s draft. Dotson not only failed to improve on his two straight seasons of 500 receiving yards, but his production regressed to the tune of just 19 receptions for 216 yards – with no touchdowns.

Although Philadelphia did end up winning the Super Bowl; and the Penn State alum’s 42 receiving yards in the game itself were certainly helpful; Dotson did not do anything to come close to justifying his third rounder price tag.

As a result, it should not be shocking that the Eagles were not exactly thrilled at the prospect of committing more guaranteed money to a player who has yet to show the ability to be a consistent starter in the NFL, let a lone a cornerstone piece that one may expect from the 16th overall pick.

What Does This Mean For Jahan Dotson?

If Philadelphia had decided to, for whatever reason, pick up Jahan Dotson’s fifth year, it would have cost them a shade under $17 million for the year.

For context, that average/year is currently closest to the Browns’ Pro Bowl wideout, Jerry Jeudy, who is coming off a 90 catch, 1,229 yard season. Although it is safe to say that Jeudy has vastly outperformed his contract, and that another year of similar production could have him in line for a big extension.

Dotson’s career is by no means over, and given all the trade chatter surrounding the Eagles’ current WR1, AJ Brown, there is even an outside chance that Dotson could have a shot at an extended role next season.

But at this point, the ex-Commander will likely just be happy in functioning as a strong, starting auxiliary piece to Brown and Devonta Smith as the Eagles look to defend their Super Bowl crown.

If nothing else, this is very much a make-or-break year for Jahan Dotson.