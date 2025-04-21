Proposed Trade Brings Eagles $91 Million All-Pro WR From NFC South

One of the few weaknesses on the Philadelphia Eagles roster in 2024 was at a position most NFL teams don’t pay much attention to — the third wide receiver spot.

Philadelphia tried to solidify the spot with a preseason trade with the Washington Commanders that brought them former first round pick Jahan Dotson and watched him stumble his way through the regular season with career lows of 19 receptions for 235 yards and no touchdowns.

While Dotson did get himself a slight bit of redemption during the Eagles’ postseason run and in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, he is far, far removed from being a reliable contributor — something Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks Philadelphia could emedy by swapping a fifth round draft pick for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen.