Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Makes Surprise Announcement on Closely Guarded Personal Life

In his time in the spotlight, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Jalen Hurts has went out of his way to stay guarded about his life away from the football field.

Sometimes, though, news is so big you just need to share it with the world.

In a cover story for May/June issue of Men’s Health magazine by Cori Richey, Hurts revealed he and fiancee Bryonna “Bry” Burrows got married this spring. The longtime couple, who first began dating when they were students at the University of Alabama, announced their engagement in September 2024.

From Men’s Health: “Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts is officially a married man! The Men’s Health cover star revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bry Burrows, got married in the spring. In Hurts fashion, he simply said, ‘You can call her my wife.’ Hurts and Burrows, who have been together for seven years, met at the University of Alabama in 2016. They officially confirmed their relationship in 2023 when they were spotted together at the NFC Championship celebration. Last September, they got engaged at a romantic oceanfront venue. The couple is keeping their wedding details under wraps.”

Hurts, 26 years old, has led the Eagles to 2 Super Bowl appearances in the last 3 seasons and is coming off one a dominant performance in a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on February 9 in New Orleans. Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP after he went 17-of-22 passing for 221 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception to go with 11 rushes for 72 yards and 1 touchdown, setting the Super Bowl rushing record for quarterbacks.

Burrows has an MBA from Alabama’s Manderson School of Business and previously worked in artificial intelligence research and development for IBM.

Hurts: $255 Million Dollar Man for Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts was already established as one of the NFL’s most popular players even before his first Super Bowl win and second Super Bowl appearance in the last 3 seasons. He’s also one of the highest paid — he signed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension in April 2023 that briefly made him the highest paid player in NFL history.

Hurts has also played 2 of the best games of his career in the Super Bowl. In those 2 games, including a loss to the Chiefs following the 2022 season, Hurts has racked up 667 yards of total offense and 7 total touchdowns.

When apparel company Lids released its annual list of the Top 10 NFL jersey sales for 2024 on February 4, Hurts was at No. 3 behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 2 and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at No. 1

“While there were more McCaffrey jerseys sold in total, Lids revealed that Mahomes was the best-selling jersey in the highest number of states (13),” Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek wrote. “His Super Bowl counterpart in Hurts was the highest-selling one in 13 states last year.”

More recently, Jordan Brand debuted a “Love, Hurts” commercial immediately following the Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, followed by Hurts wearing a hoodie with the slogan on it during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Phillips, Jordan Brand’s “Love, Hurts” hooded sweatshirt almost immediately sold out after it went up for sale on the Nike website on March 16.