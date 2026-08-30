Philadelphia Eagles Waive Son of 3-Time NFL All-Pro

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t want another lackluster offensive line — part of the reason for the disappointing 2025 campaign.
The cutthroat nature of the Eagles’ competition for spots up front was on full display as NFL teams began slicing their rosters for the 53-man cutdown due on Sunday — for the Eagles, that meant parting ways with a 2025 draft pick in 6-foot-6, 323-pound offensive tackle Myles Hinton.
Hinton, the son of 3-time NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Chris Hinton, was released 1 day ahead of cuts and just over 1 year since the Eagles selected him in the 6th round (No. 191 overall), although he never even played in a game after spending 2025 on injured reserve due to a back issue.
“Eagles released OT Myles Hinton,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 29.
“2025 sixth-round pick Myles Hinton has been released,” Eagles reporter Cayden Steele wrote on his official X account.
“Hinton was just not good enough,” Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account. “They tried him multiple places but kept struggling. Might be a project they bring back to PS, but also might just not have it.”
Eagles Tried to Bring Hinton Back Late in Season
The Eagles tried to bring Hinton back late in the season — and it would have probably been an incredible opportunity for him to make a big impression with the offensive line decimated by injuries seemingly from start to finish.
The Eagles announced on Wednesday, November 19, they were opening the practice window on Hinton, who had been on injured reserve since August 28.
From the Eagles official website: “The Eagles opened the practice window for tackle Myles Hinton. Hinton was placed on the Injured Reserve, Designated for Return list on roster cutdown day. Philadelphia selected Hinton in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He began his college career at Stanford (where he played with Tanner McKee) before transferring to Michigan and helping the Wolverines win a National Championship. If activated to the 53-man roster, Hinton provides depth at tackle.”
The Eagles needed depth at offensive tackle after 5-time NFL All-Pro and 2-time Super Bowl champion Lane Johnson went down with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot suffered in a 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 11 — an injury that would cost him the final 7 games of the regular season and the NFC Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Hinton Seemed Like Versatile OL Component
Hinton was a starter for all 5 of his college seasons — 3 at Stanford and 2 at Michigan — including a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023 and earning All-Big Ten honors in 2024.
From Bleacher Report’s pre-draft scouting report: “Hinton wins as a run-blocker using his mass, quickness and length to close space, cover up and wall off defenders with the speed to clear lanes on the move as a lead blocker around the edge and on screens … Hinton has an impressive blend of size and quickness in pass protection to get to his spot, slide and mirror rushers up the arc and laterally with flashes of independent hands to disrupt the timing of pass-rush moves.”
Philadelphia Eagles Waive Son of 3-Time NFL All-Pro