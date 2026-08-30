Philadelphia Eagles Waive Son of 3-Time NFL All-Pro

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t want another lackluster offensive line — part of the reason for the disappointing 2025 campaign.

The cutthroat nature of the Eagles’ competition for spots up front was on full display as NFL teams began slicing their rosters for the 53-man cutdown due on Sunday — for the Eagles, that meant parting ways with a 2025 draft pick in 6-foot-6, 323-pound offensive tackle Myles Hinton.

Hinton, the son of 3-time NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Chris Hinton, was released 1 day ahead of cuts and just over 1 year since the Eagles selected him in the 6th round (No. 191 overall), although he never even played in a game after spending 2025 on injured reserve due to a back issue.

“Eagles released OT Myles Hinton,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 29.

“2025 sixth-round pick Myles Hinton has been released,” Eagles reporter Cayden Steele wrote on his official X account.

“Hinton was just not good enough,” Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account. “They tried him multiple places but kept struggling. Might be a project they bring back to PS, but also might just not have it.”

Eagles Tried to Bring Hinton Back Late in Season

The Eagles tried to bring Hinton back late in the season — and it would have probably been an incredible opportunity for him to make a big impression with the offensive line decimated by injuries seemingly from start to finish.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday, November 19, they were opening the practice window on Hinton, who had been on injured reserve since August 28.