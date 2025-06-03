Eagles Urged to Become ‘Even More Dangerous’ By Signing Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the league’s best 1-2 punches at wide receiver in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Both excel at stretching defenses vertically, and both have been invaluable playmakers for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

But the WR3 position could still use some improvement.

Veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd is still available in free agency, and Brandon Austin of PFSN made a solid case for why Philly should be the team to sign him.

“The Eagles don’t have a solidified No. 3 receiver on their roster right now,” Austin wrote on June 1. “Jahan Dotson caught just 19 passes for 216 yards on 33 targets. Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson also saw limited action as rookies. Given the overall talent Philadelphia has on offense, this isn’t a massive hole, but it could make this team even more dangerous in 2025, if filled correctly.”

More on Why WR Tyler Boyd Could Be Solid Option in Free Agency for Philadelphia Eagles

Boyd, drafted 55th overall by the Bengals in 2016, turned into a reliable and productive wide receiver over his career. He had a solid rookie season with 54 catches for 603 yards, but he faced a challenging 2017 season due to injuries.

He rebounded in 2018 and 2019, though, recording back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with 76 and 90 receptions, respectively. He became a key contributor in the Bengals’ offense, particularly in the slot. Boyd’s tenure with the Bengals included a pivotal role in their 2021 playoff run, culminating in a Super Bowl appearance, where he finished with 15 catches for 110 yards during the postseason.

“At 30 years old, nine-year veteran Tyler Boyd remains a dependable option as a team’s third wideout,” Austin added. “He’s not going to stretch the field or command snaps in two-wide sets in 2025, but he can certainly be another steady and trusted target for Hurts. Boyd has 6,390 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns for his career, and he’s averaged at least 10 yards per reception in every season.”

He is coming off a career-worst season, though. In 2024, Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, and he finished with career lows in receptions (39) and yards (390). He also failed to find the end zone for the first time in his career.

That doesn’t mean Philly shouldn’t sign him, though.

Boyd Would Be Low-Cost Option at WR

So far, Boyd has amassed 552 receptions for 6,390 yards and 31 touchdowns.

He’s 30, but he still has some gas left in the tank, particularly if he could find the right role and system. Boyd’s proficiency in the slot, coupled with his solid route-running and reliable hands, could fit into the Eagles’ offensive scheme rather well.

His ability to find soft spots in zone coverage and convert critical third downs could give Hurts yet another dependable target.

Financially, the Eagles have just under $26 million in available cap space, per Over the Cap. Considering his age and relatively paltry production last year, Boyd won’t command much. He made $2.4 million with the Titans in 2024 (he could’ve made up to $4.5 million had he met performance-laden guarantees, but he didn’t), so somewhere in the $2-3 million range sounds abut right.

Given Boyd’s experience, skill set and potential to contribute immediately, signing him would be a sneaky-underrated move that could really strengthen the Eagles’ receiving corps.