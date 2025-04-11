Eagles Signing Former 2nd-Round WR to 1-Year Contract: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are fortifying their receiving corps heading into the NFL Draft.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are signing wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to a one-year contract. Marshall, a former second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2021, brings four years of NFL experience to Philadelphia.

During his tenure with the Panthers, he amassed 67 receptions for 808 yards and one touchdown over three seasons. After being waived by Carolina at the end of the team’s 2024 training camp, Marshall had brief stints on the practice squads of the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders, recording three catches for 41 yards with the Raiders in the latter part of the 2024 season.

With established starters A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as WR1 and WR2, respectively, and Jahan Dotson occupying the WR3 slot, Marshall is expected to compete for a backup role alongside players such as Johnny Wilson.

New Philadelphia Eagles WR Terrace Marshall Jr. the Latest Player Team Is Taking a Flier on

Marshall’s addition comes during a period of roster adjustments for the Eagles, who have lost several key players after their Super Bowl victory in February while also adding some new faces.

Notable offseason moves so far include re-signing linebacker Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million deal and acquiring former New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

Adding players like Marshall, a former high pick who has had relatively little success in the league, is something Philadelphia has been keen on doing. Why not take a chance on a player who is low-risk, high-reward, in he hopes that a change of environment can unlock his potential?

In recent years, the Eagles have added players like John Ross, a former first-round pick known for his speed but inconsistent production. Ross joined the Eagles on a one-year deal in 2024, but never did much with the opportunity.

Philly also did the same with Dotson, a 2022 first-round pick who struggled with consistency and injuries in Washington. He caught on in Philadelphia, though, and has since become a solid contributor.

Eagles Likely Adding More Pass Catchers in NFL Draft

The draft is scheduled to take place from April 24 to April 26, and the Eagles currently hold eight picks, all within the first five rounds:

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 96

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 5, Picks 161 (from Houston), 164 (from Cleveland), 165 (from Washington), and 168

With uncertainties surrounding veteran tight end Dallas Goedert’s future, Philly will likely draft another TE to take his place. Headlined by Penn State’s Tyler Warren, who will surely be off the board when the Eagles pick at 32, this year’s TE class is Grade A.

There’s another potential first-round selection in Michigan’s Colston Loveland, a versatile TE known for his precise route running and reliable hands. At nearly 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, Loveland set Michigan’s single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.

Harold Fannin Jr. from Bowling Green is another standout, showcasing exceptional receiving skills with 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

Another standout is Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson, who impressed scouts at the 2025 combine with his athleticism, including a 4.63-second 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical jump. Miami’s Elijah Arroyo and LSU’s Mason Taylor also rank among the top tight end prospects.

Whoever the Eagles add, Hurts will have more new potential playmakers to integrate into the offense.