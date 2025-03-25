Eagles Signing Former Dolphins Starting OL to 1-Year Deal: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are making another free agent addition, signing veteran offensive tackle Kendall Lamm to a one-year contract.

Insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 and Peter Schrager of NFL Network were first to report the signing.

The addition of Lamm comes after the team lost swing tackle Fred Johnson to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Lamm is expected to compete for — and likely fill — the recently vacated role. He’ll give Philly solid veteran depth behind starting tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

In general, Lamm’s extensive experience at both LT and RT make him a versatile asset for the Eagles’ offensive line.

At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Lamm is a nice blend of size and athleticism. Let’s take a deeper dive into his career so far, along with what he can bring to the Eagles.

Some Background on New Philadelphia Eagles OL Kendall Lamm

Lamm played his college ball at Appalachian State University from 2010 through 2014. Despite going undrafted in 2015, Lamm’s resilience and skill earned him a spot with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent.

Over his four seasons with the Texans, Lamm showcased his versatility by playing both left and right tackle positions. He appeared in 55 games for Houston, starting 24.

In 2019, Lamm signed a two-year contract with the Cleveland Browns. During his tenure in Cleveland, he played in 19 games with six starts. A notable highlight — and showcase for his athleticism — came Week 13 of the 2020 season against the Tennessee Titans. Lamm caught a one-yard touchdown pass from ex-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on a trick play, contributing to a 41–35 win.

Lamm’s journey continued with the Titans in 2021, where he signed a two-year deal. Serving primarily as a backup, he appeared in 12 games, starting one at left tackle. Following his release in March 2022, Lamm had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions before joining the Miami Dolphins later that year.

Injuries Have Hit Lamm in Recent Years

During the 2024 season with the Dolphins, Lamm played in 15 games, starting seven. He participated in 511 offensive snaps and 63 special teams snaps. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a back injury that required surgery.

Despite this setback, Lamm should be an asset to the Eagles if he’s 100%.

Per PFF, the veteran OL played 441 snaps at right tackle in 2024 and 520 snaps at left tackle in 2023, so he’s played both positions relatively recently. Should injury strike Philly’s starting tackles, Lamm would provide excellent insurance.

He earned a pass block grade of 83.1 from PFF in 2024, which ranked 10th out of all qualifying tackles. Not bad for a likely backup. Also impressive? He was penalized just once last season, allowing 11 hurries and one QB hit. He didn’t allow a sack.

As Lamm recovers from his recent back surgery, his performance during training camp and the preseason will be crucial in determining exactly what his role will be. Considering the now-departed Johnson had to fill in for both Johnson and Mailata at different times last year, having a durable and reliable swing tackle will be huge for Philly. It looks like they may have their man in Lamm.