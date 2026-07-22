Super Bowl Champion Seahawks Sign Former Eagles CB, Cut Former Eagles TE

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to a former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback to add depth in their secondary.

The Seahawks signed 1 former Eagles player, cornerback Brandon Johnson, while cutting another former Eagles player, tight end Harrison Bryant, on Tuesday.

“Seattle signed cornerback Brandon Johnson and cut tight end Harrison Bryant on Tuesday,” Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith wrote. “Johnson signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie out of Oregon last year and played in three games as a rookie, spending most of the season on the Eagles’ practice squad. The Eagles waived Johnson last month. Bryant signed with the Seahawks in April after spending last season with the Texans. He has previously spent time with the Eagles, Raiders and Browns.”

Johnson, 5-foot-9 and 179 pounds, spent his 1st 3 college seasons at Duke before transferring to Oregon for his final college season in 2024, where he was part of a team that won the Pac-12 regular season title as well as the Pac-12 Championship Game and finished the regular season undefeated. With the Ducks, Johnson had 8 starts in 14 games with 45 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 5 pass breakups, and 1 interception.

Eagles Gambled on Harrison Bryant in 2025

Bryant seemed like a victim of circumstance throughout the 1st part of his career when he signed a 1-year, $2 million free agent contract with the Eagles in March 2025 as the franchise played a waiting game to see what the trade market was for veteran tight end Dallas Goedert.

Bryant, 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, is only 27 years old and headed into his 7th NFL season but never played a game for the Eagles — he was traded to the Texans with a 2026 5th-round pick for John Metchie and a 2026 6th-round pick at the end of training camp and eventually played 12 games in Houston last season.

“There are league sources who believe the #Eagles are holding out hope for at least a 4th-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade, even if said pick was from later years like 26′ or ’27,” NFL insider Josina Anderson posted on her official X account in March 2025. “However, a lower pick & more of a salary adjustment is needed for some* teams to continue conversations.”

Goedert, 31, was entering the final season of the 4-year, $57 million contract extension he signed in March 2021 and eventually agreed to play on a 1-year, $10 million contract as he set a franchise record for tight ends with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2025. He’ll play in 2026 on a 1-year, $7 million contract.

Harrison Bryant Once Had Big-Time Upside

At Florida Atlantic, Bryant was a 3-time All-Conference USA selection. In his final season, he had career highs of 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and 7 touchdowns in 13 games while becoming the first player outside the Power Five to win the Mackey Award as the nation’s best collegiate tight end.

Bryant was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round (No. 115 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft and seemed primed to become the featured tight end in the offense. Unfortunately for Bryant, that was around the same time 2017 first round pick David Njoku finally figured things out and became one of the NFL’s elite tight ends.

Playing alongside Njoku on the Browns, Bryant was named to the PFWAA All-Rookie Team in 2020 with 24 receptions for 238 yards and 3 touchdowns. In 4 seasons in Cleveland, he had 89 receptions for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Bryant seemed on track to finally have his opportunity to shine after signing a 1-year, $3.25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. Unfortunately for Bryant, The Raiders drafted tight end Brock Bowers in the first round (No. 10 overall) just one month later and Bowers set the NFL rookie record for receptions (112) and became the first rookie tight end named NFL All-Pro since Jeremy Shockey in 2002.