Surprise AFC Team Emerges as Possible A.J. Brown Destination

In recent months, you may have come to think there is really only 1 possible trade destination for Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown – the defending AFC champion New England Patriots.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox rightly points out that there might become a bidding war for Brown, and puts the Las Vegas Raiders at the top of a list of teams not called the Patriots who could go after the mercurial superstar.

The Raiders also have a quarterback in 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who specializes in the area Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been the most vulnerable in recent years — taking shots downfield.

“The Raiders might be able to snag Brown for a 2028 first-round pick, which would be huge,” Knox wrote. ” … Las Vegas won’t want to deal what could be an early first-rounder in a 2027 class that could feature the likes of Arch Manning, Dante Moore, and Jeremiah Smith. Dealing a 2028 pick for Brown would maintain Las Vegas’ options in 2027 while giving Mendoza a No. 1 perimeter target for the early stages of his career.”

Not 1st Time Raiders Linked to A.J. Brown

This isn’t the 1st time the Raiders have been linked to Brown — and they should only be a more appealing option with Mendoza in the fold.

In December 2025, Heavy’s Max Dible’s put together a trade pitch to send Brown to Las Vegas.

In Dible’s scenario, the Raiders get Brown in exchange for a 2nd-round pick.

“If (the Raiders) need to throw in a sixth-rounder along with it, fine,” Dible said. “Vegas has Brock Bowers, who is likely to assume the mantle of best tight end in the NFL sooner than later. They also hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, which looks a lot like Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza as the CFP is about to begin. The two things the team must do is secure him a No. 1 wide receiver to complement Bowers and Jeanty, then spend whatever they need to in draft capital or salary cap funds to put a workable offensive line in front of the rookie. The Nos. 33 and 184 picks (currently) is a nice haul for Brown, who is under contract through 2029 on a $96 million extension he signed (in 2025).”

A.J. Brown Wore Out Welcome in Philadelphia

While it’s kind of understood the very best NFL wide receivers almost come with an understanding they’re going to act like divas at some point, Brown’s time as a locker room cancer in Philadelphia has likely come to an end after 2025.

It’s the second consecutive season Brown has complained about Hurts and the offense in the most passive-aggressive, annoying way possible — on social media — and the act has truly worn thin.

Even with all of that, Brown still had his 4th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025 and cracked 1,000 yards for the 6th time in 7 seasons.

“I will remain in the camp that we’ve been in for the last 6-7 weeks,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on May 20. “Which is that I still think (Brown) is getting traded. I still think he’s getting traded on or shortly after June 1. I still think the New England Patriots are far and away the lead contender to land Brown this offseason … These other teams have had their opportunities throughout the offseason … I still think when all is said and done that the Patriots will wind up agreeing to a deal that will land Brown in New England.”