Eagles Playmaker Emerging in Training Camp as Focal Point of Sean Mannion Offense

The Philadelphia Eagles could use more splash plays on offense during the 2026 season. It appears as though they see an unlikely source as a possibility to help in that area — Tank Bigsby.

Early in Eagles training camp this summer, the 24-year-old running back is playing a larger role in the team’s new offense.

“Training camp has shown Bigsby in a much different light. The Eagles are giving him his due respect, and he’s been playing more with the first team,” wrote Fansided’s Inside the Iggles’ Anthony Miller.

“New Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion learned from Patullo’s mistakes and is using his back. Bigsby is going to play a major role in the offense in 2026.

“That’s a good thing, even though everyone wants [Saquon] Barkley on the field more. This will take some of the pressure off Barkley and let Bigsby use his explosiveness to create plays on the ground and catch the ball.”

RB Tank Bigsby Taking Advantage of Opportunity at Eagles Training Camp

Bigsby isn’t just getting more snaps and carries with the Philadelphia first-team offense this summer. He’s also beginning to create a pretty impressive highlight reel.

Multiple Eagles insiders raved about how the former third-round running back looked at training camp in July.

“For the second straight day, I’m going to say it: Tank Bigsby just brings so much juice,” wrote NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro on July 30. “It’s fun to watch him play.”

After the same practice, 94WIP.com’s Eliot Shorr-Parks argued Bigsby had an “eye-opening practice.”

“He looks fast, he looks elusive and he got 50% of the carries today with the 1st-team offense,” wrote Shorr-Parks on X.

“Bigsby is playing his way into being on the field a lot this season.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Bigsby at No. 88 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Eagles acquired him from Jacksonville after Week 1 last season.

In 16 games for Philadelphia during 2025, he only rushed for 344 yards. However, Bigsby averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

During 2024, Bigsby gained 766 rushing yards with seven touchdowns to lead the Jaguars.

Projecting Eagles RB Rotation for 2026 Regular Season

Mannion and the Eagles will have to walk a fine line with their running backs this fall. The team isn’t going to want to take away too many chances from All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley.

In what was considered a “down year,” Barkley had 1,140 rushing yards with 1,413 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns last year.

But it’s also rather clear that Bigsby is a playmaker worth featuring. Paired with Barkley, Bigsby could help make up one of the top running back duos in the league.

The Eagles have a couple other intriguing running backs on their roster this training camp as well. Both Dameon Pierce and Elijah Mitchell are former 900-yard rushers.

But to ensure they touch the ball enough, the Eagles are likely to give a majority of the backfield opportunities to Barkley and Bigsby. Mannion is going to call plenty of passing plays as well to feature outside playmakers DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown and first-round rookie Makai Lemon.

As long as he keeps performing well at camp, though, there’s little reason to believe Bigsby won’t be a major factor in the Eagles offense this fall.