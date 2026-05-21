Eagles Trade Pitch Sends QB Tanner McKee to ‘Perfect Suitor’ in NFC Contender

The clock is ticking for the Philadelphia Eagles to turn a profit on talented backup quarterback and 2023 6th-round pick Tanner McKee — it’s a process that will require trading McKee sooner rather than later.

With new backup quarterbacks waiting in the wings in 2026, with rookie Cole Payton and veteran Andy Dalton, a trade pitch from Inside the Iggles’ Ryan Heckman would send the 6-foot-6, 231-pound McKee to another NFC contender.

“Earlier in the offseason, there was more talk of the Eagles possibly looking at trading backup quarterback Tanner McKee,” Heckman wrote. “Then, they traded for Andy Dalton, giving them a strong, veteran backup behind Jalen Hurts. It seemed even more logical, after that deal, that McKee would be dealt. Fast forward to days after the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Eagles selected Cole Payton, and now the team has four quarterbacks they could wind up keeping … At this point, it makes sense to deal McKee, and a perfect suitor is staring them in the face over in the Motor City. The Detroit Lions are banking on Teddy Bridgewater, at this stage of his career, if Jared Goff ever goes down. McKee gives them a young, capable backup.”

Eagles Asking Price for McKee Called ‘Too High’

The Eagles haven’t been shy about shopping McKee since his breakout season in 2024, when he filled in after both Hurts and backup Kenny Pickett went down.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the New York Jets backed out of a trade for McKee, who would have likely slotted in as their starter, when Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said the asking price was a 2nd round pick.

“They looked into trading for guys like Tanner McKee, Davis Mills, and Mac Jones. Those teams were asking for second-round picks for these guys,” Cimini told Gary Myers on “The Saturday Huddle” podcast. “Exorbitant prices.”

If a team wants a plug-and-play starting quarterback even for 1 season, it’s probably not exorbitant — it’s probably the market price.

It’s also a deal the Jets might come back around to this summer as the reality of having Geno Smith as their starting quarterback sets in.

Jets Have Been Circling Tanner McKee Since 2025

According to a report from Essentially Sports on February 24, the Jets have been circling McKee for some time now.

For McKee’s sake, it’s unfortunate the 2 teams can’t agree on a price because he seems like he’d be a perfect fit for a team that just used 2 of its 3 1st-round picks in 2026 on elite pass-catching talent — Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

“The New York Jets are officially bargain hunting at quarterback, according to league sources,” Essentially Sports NFL reporter Tony Pauline wrote. ” … After last year’s failure at quarterback, the Jets are once again in the market for a starting signal caller to compete with or replace Justin Fields … people in the league tell me if general manager Darren Mougey gets his way, the Jets will look to bring in a less-expensive signal caller, and two names keep entering the conversation: Tanner McKee and Davis Mills.”