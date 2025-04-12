Trade Pitch Has Eagles Land $32 Million Pro Bowl Tight End

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t want to pay $15 million for 30-year-old tight end Dallas Goedert in 2025.

That’s not an indicator of how the Eagles view Goedert in the grand scheme of things. He was critical in their run to a Super Bowl last season and shook off injuries during the regular season with 17 receptions for 215 yards and 1 touchdown in 4 postseason games. He’s been one of the NFL’s best tight ends for almost a decade.

Now, the Eagles reportedly want to trade Goedert, and if Philadelphia is willing to give up some of their stockpile of draft picks — 20 over the next 2 seasons – there’s a way they might be able to get Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts in return.

Getting Pitts wouldn’t require a long-term commitment by the Eagles, either. He only has one season left on his 4-year, $32.9 million rookie contract after the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option at $10.8 million for 2025.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put Pitts on his list of “NFL Stars Who Could Actually Be Traded” on April 11.

“This is another example of a talented young player entering a contract year and possibly needing a new environment to excel,” Gagnon wrote. “In this case, the Atlanta Falcons could decide that a top-five pick with just 10 touchdowns in four seasons isn’t working for them and that with all the talent they have elsewhere on offense, Kyle Pitts isn’t worth keeping at a cost of $10.9 million as his rookie contract ends.” The trade market for Pitts might not heat up until after the draft. Teams might want to see where the handful of plug-and-play starters/contributors at the position land, led by a pair of likely first round picks in Penn State tight end Tyler Warren and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. One starting point for the Eagles to land Pitts might be to offer Goedert packaged with a 2025 or 2026 third round pick and go from there.