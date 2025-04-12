Hi, Subscriber

Trade Pitch Has Eagles Land $32 Million Pro Bowl Tight End

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Kyle Pitts
Getty
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t want to pay $15 million for 30-year-old tight end Dallas Goedert in 2025.

That’s not an indicator of how the Eagles view Goedert in the grand scheme of things. He was critical in their run to a Super Bowl last season and shook off injuries during the regular season with 17 receptions for 215 yards and 1 touchdown in 4 postseason games. He’s been one of the NFL’s best tight ends for almost a decade.

Now, the Eagles reportedly want to trade Goedert, and if Philadelphia is willing to give up some of their stockpile of draft picks — 20 over the next 2 seasons – there’s a way they might be able to get Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts in return.

Getting Pitts wouldn’t require a long-term commitment by the Eagles, either. He only has one season left on his 4-year, $32.9 million rookie contract after the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option at $10.8 million for 2025.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put Pitts on his list of “NFL Stars Who Could Actually Be Traded” on April 11.

“This is another example of a talented young player entering a contract year and possibly needing a new environment to excel,” Gagnon wrote. “In this case, the Atlanta Falcons could decide that a top-five pick with just 10 touchdowns in four seasons isn’t working for them and that with all the talent they have elsewhere on offense, Kyle Pitts isn’t worth keeping at a cost of $10.9 million as his rookie contract ends.”

The trade market for Pitts might not heat up until after the draft. Teams might want to see where the handful of plug-and-play starters/contributors at the position land, led by a pair of likely first round picks in Penn State tight end Tyler Warren and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.

One starting point for the Eagles to land Pitts might be to offer Goedert packaged with a 2025 or 2026 third round pick and go from there.

From Coveted Prospect to Underwhelming Career

It’s not hyperbole to say Pitts was the most coveted tight end prospect in NFL history.

Pitts, 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, was a 2-time All-SEC pick and won the John Mackey Award in 2020 at the University of Florida, where he had 100 receptions for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns in just 32 games over three seasons. He sent NFL executives and head coaches into a further frenzy when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds at Pro Day.

“Pitts may have the traits and talent to create mismatches similar to those created by Calvin Johnson and Tyreek Hill,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “His rare blend of size, athleticism and ball skills are reminiscent of Megatron … Along with Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Pitts has a chance to become the biggest game-changer in the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Pitts started his NFL career on a heater, making the Pro Bowl as a rookie with 68 receptions, 1,206 yards and 1 touchdown. In the 3 seasons since, he’s consistently been one of the NFL’s most disappointing players with an average of 42 receptions, 541 yards and 3 touchdowns per season.

The Falcons haven’t done much to help Pitts, either. The franchise hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2017.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Philadelphia Eagles Players

Saquon Barkley's headshot S. Barkley
Zack Baun's headshot Z. Baun
Reed Blankenship's headshot R. Blankenship
Thomas Booker's headshot T. Booker
Sydney Brown's headshot S. Brown
A.J. Brown's headshot A. Brown
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Grant Calcaterra's headshot G. Calcaterra
Jalen Carter's headshot J. Carter
Tariq Castro-Fields's headshot T. Castro-Fields
Lewis Cine's headshot L. Cine
Elijah Cooks's headshot E. Cooks
Jordan Davis's headshot J. Davis
Tyrion Davis-Price's headshot T. Davis-Price
Cooper DeJean's headshot C. DeJean
Nakobe Dean's headshot N. Dean
Landon Dickerson's headshot L. Dickerson
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Jahan Dotson's headshot J. Dotson
Jake Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Dallas Gant's headshot D. Gant
Dallas Goedert's headshot D. Goedert
Kylen Granson's headshot K. Granson
Danny Gray's headshot D. Gray
Kenyon Green's headshot K. Green
Gabe Hall's headshot G. Hall
KJ Henry's headshot K. Henry
Bryce Huff's headshot B. Huff
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Jalyx Hunt's headshot J. Hunt
Jalen Hurts's headshot J. Hurts
Adoree' Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
E.J. Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Lane Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Patrick Johnson's headshot P. Johnson
Cam Jurgens's headshot C. Jurgens
Trevor Keegan's headshot T. Keegan
Darian Kinnard's headshot D. Kinnard
Kendall Lamm's headshot K. Lamm
Cameron Latu's headshot C. Latu
Jordan Mailata's headshot J. Mailata
Braden Mann's headshot B. Mann
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Ochaun Mathis's headshot O. Mathis
Tristin McCollum's headshot T. McCollum
Tanner McKee's headshot T. McKee
Quinyon Mitchell's headshot Q. Mitchell
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Lew Nichols's headshot L. Nichols
Parry Nickerson's headshot P. Nickerson
Moro Ojomo's headshot M. Ojomo
Azeez Ojulari's headshot A. Ojulari
Matt Pryor's headshot M. Pryor
Eli Ricks's headshot E. Ricks
Kelee Ringo's headshot K. Ringo
Andre' Sam's headshot A. Sam
Will Shipley's headshot W. Shipley
Ainias Smith's headshot A. Smith
Nolan Smith's headshot N. Smith
DeVonta Smith's headshot D. Smith
Tyler Steen's headshot T. Steen
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Brett Toth's headshot B. Toth
Jeremiah Trotter's headshot J. Trotter
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Laekin Vakalahi's headshot L. Vakalahi
Ben VanSumeren's headshot B. VanSumeren
Avery Williams's headshot A. Williams
Johnny Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
A.J. Woods's headshot A. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Latest Eagles News Alerts

Terrace Marshall : Landing with Philly

Marshall has agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Marshall, who the Panthers took in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he recorded three catches for 41 yards on six targets in seven games for the Raiders. With the Eagles, Marshall will have a chance to compete for depth slotting behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but as long as the top duo is healthy, steady targets will be hard for the team's other wideouts to come by.

Comments

Trade Pitch Has Eagles Land $32 Million Pro Bowl Tight End

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x