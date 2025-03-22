AFC South Team Labeled Favorite to Land $57 Million Eagles TE

The Philadelphia Eagles could boil down any possible trade that sends Super Bowl champion tight end Dallas Goedert packing to one very simple principle: Which team is super desperate for someone of his talents?

Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus put tight end as the top need for just one out of the 32 NFL teams — the Indianapolis Colts — in his list of the biggest needs for every NFL team following free agency.

“Adding a premier tight end could round out a young and promising receiving corps,” Chadwick wrote. “Tyler Warren, if he somehow fell into the Colts’ lap at No. 14 overall, would be a dream draft pick for Indianapolis. It’s more likely that the Colts would draft Colston Loveland in that spot or wait until Day 2 to address the position.”

Depending on whether the Colts have already decided to tank the 2025 season — a distinct possibility whether they’re aware of it or not — then Goedert might be the guy.

Goedert, who turned 30 years old in January, is entering the final season of the 4-year, $57 million contract extension he signed in March 2021 and is due a whopping $15.5 million in 2025. The Colts might be one of the few teams willing to pay him that type of money, which is more of an indicator of how poorly the franchise has been run in recent years.

“There are league sources who believe the #Eagles are holding out hope for at least a 4th-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade, even if said pick was from later years like 26′ or ’27,” NFL insider Josina Anderson posted on her official X account on March 9. “However, a lower pick & more of a salary adjustment is needed for some teams to continue conversations.”

Goedert Has Been Favorite Target for Hurts in Philly

Since becoming the starting quarterback in 2021, reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts has leaned heavily on Goedert and the Eagles’ other tight ends. That included consecutive seasons with Goedert finishing with at least 700 receiving yards in 2021 and 2022.

Goedert had 42 receptions for 496 yards and 2 touchdowns in just 10 games in 2024 — his lowest numbers since pairing with Hurts. Fourth-year tight end Grant Calcaterra also showed some promise in 2024 with career highs of 24 receptions for 298 yards and 1 touchdown while making 13 starts.

Harrison Bryant Could Be Baun 2.0 for Eagles in 2025

The Eagles made one of the NFL’s great free agent moves in recent memory when they signed linebacker Zack Baun to a 1-year, $1.6 million contract before the 2024 season and watched him turn into an NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker — not to mention Super Bowl champion — in his first season at inside linebacker after a position switch.

The next player who might have that type of success in Philly could be free agent tight end signee Harrison Bryant, who signed a 1-year, $2 million contract on March 13.

Through his first 5 NFL seasons, Bryant has yet to be a featured tight end in an offense, backing up David Njoku on the Cleveland Browns for 4 seasons and backing up Brock Bowers on the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.