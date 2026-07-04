Eagles Trade Rumors Focus on $36 Million AFC Starter

The Philadelphia Eagles have seen a lot of attention focused on how good their 3 cornerbacks are in 2026 — perhaps the best trio in the NFL with a pair of NFL All-Pros in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, along with the addition of Super Bowl champion Riq Woolen.

What’s not gotten as much attention is the void at safety created by the departure of longtime starter Reed Blankenship in free agency and the uncertainty around 2nd-year safety Andrew Mukuba, who is returning from a fractured ankle suffered last season.

While Mukuba’s play before his injury lends toward giving him the benefit of the doubt, the idea of Marcus Epps or Michael Carter II at the other starting safety spot should give the Eagles pause.

The Athletic’s Zach Berman believes that uncertainty could lead to a trade, with Cleveland Browns starter Grant Delpit the best and most likely target.

“The Eagles could look for a more dynamic player,” Berman wrote. “When analyzing depth charts and understanding the trajectory of teams, three safeties who would make sense are Cleveland’s Grant Delpit, Atlanta’s Jessie Bates and Arizona’s Budda Baker. I’m not suggesting they’re available, but they fit the profile of safeties who could potentially be pried away. Delpit is entering the final year of a three-year, $36-million contract extension and the Browns drafted Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round. Delpit turns 28 in September, has been a consistent starter on a good defense and would bring versatility and range.”

Tracking Grant Delpit’s Path to NFL Riches

The football world 1st caught notice of Delpit as 1 of the defensive stars on arguably the greatest college football team of all time — LSU’s unbeaten, College Football Playoff national championship team in 2019 that featured a bevy of future NFL stars, including 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and NFL All-Pro wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

Delpit, 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, was as good as any of them, winning the Jack Tatum Award in 2018 as the nation’s top safety and the Chuck Bednarik Award in 2019 as the nation’s top defensive back. He was also a 2-time All-American and 2-time All-SEC pick.

Despite running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, Delpit somehow dropped to the Browns in the 2nd round (No. 44 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft, became the full-time starter in his 2nd season and never relinquished the role.

The Browns re-upped with Delpit on a 3-year, $36 million contract extension in 2023 that he’s headed into the final season of in 2026, putting him firmly in the “Jaelan Phillips Zone” — a veteran starter who can springboard into a major payday in a short time with the Eagles.

Eagles Probably Should Have Paid Blankenship

You don’t have to be a psychotherapist to understand there may have been some hurt feelings when Blankenship left for the Houston Texans on a 3-year, $24.75 million free-agent contract.

“That honestly felt like the first time in my whole career, that somebody really wanted me as a player and as a person,” Blankenship told NFL reporter Aaron Wilson after he signed with the Texans.

Blankenship, who went undrafted in 2022, became a full-time starter for the Eagles in his 2nd season and helped them win a Super Bowl following the 2024 season. For the relatively low price the Texans paid for him, you also don’t have to be an NFL general manager to wonder why the Eagles didn’t just pay the man.