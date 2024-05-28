Super Bowl Hero Could Be Option for Eagles After DeVante Parker Retirement

The sudden retirement of veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker has left the Philadelphia Eagles with a decision to make: Do they add a replacement in free agency, or should they roll with the players currently on their roster?

Bleacher Report’s Louie DiBiase, host of the Locked on Eagles podcast, broke down Philly’s options at wideout on the free agency market, and he listed Hardman as a standout option.

General manager Howie Roseman has never been shy about acquiring talent when his team needs it, and he may not be shy about adding another wideout, either. “I think he will look outside his own roster right now to replace Parker,” DiBiase said about Roseman on the May 20 pod, adding:

“Mecole Hardman is still out there. He got that speed in the slot that the Eagles like.”

Would WR Mecole Hardman Be a Good Fit for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Hardman was an All-Pro as a kick returner his rookie season with Kansas City in 2019 and served as a slot receiver for Patrick Mahomes until 2023, when he landed with the New York Jets.

His stint in New York was brief. He caught one pass on three targets over his first six games with the Jets and was traded back to Kansas City by Week 7.

Now currently a free agent, Hardman is a wideout Roseman and company have liked since his college days at Georgia, according to DiBiase.

“I bet if (Chiefs head coach) Andy Reid didn’t trade up (in the 2019 NFL draft), they would’ve been interested in Mecole Hardman,” DiBiase said about the Eagles.

The Eagles could use a big wideout who can stretch the field, and at 5’10 and 187 pounds, that’s not Hardman. But Philadelphia could also benefit from having a veteran WR who has big game experience.

Hardman has won three Super Bowls with Kansas City, most recently hauling in three passes for 57 yards and a clutch touchdown in the Chiefs’ 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Maybe Mecole Hardman’s that guy — somebody who just caught the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl a few months ago,” DiBiase added.

Eagles Could Rely on Young Talent at WR, But Addition Is Likely

The Eagles could also look in-house to find their WR3. They inked former New York Giants receiver Parris Campbell, who has ties to head coach Nick Sirianni.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Campbell has the size the be a solid vertical threat. He also worked with Sirianni for two seasons when the Eagles coach served as offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, so he’s definitely a name to watch when training camp hits.

Ainias Smith is another name to monitor. The Eagles nabbed Smith in Round 5 of the draft this year, and the speedy rookie could very well carve out a role for himself immediately.

Philly also signed speedy veteran wideout John Ross on May 23, but he has nowhere near the experience or stat line Hardman has. Over five years, Ross has played in 37 games (21 starts) and caught 62 passes for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns.

By contrast, the 26-year-old Hardman has played in 68 games and has hauled in 166 passes for 2,212 yards and 16 TDs. As noted, he has also showed up big in important games.

Considering the current available free agents at wide receiver, the likelihood is that Roseman will add another vet to the mix, whether that be Hardman or a bigger player such as former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas. It’ll be interesting to see who Philly lands on.