Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers ‘Big Fan’ of NFC QB

Being arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about elite quarterback play. He is also a clear fan of some of the league’s top signal-callers. One of the quarterbacks appears to be none other than Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Rodgers made a recent appearance on the podcast of Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward. During the appearance, the four-time MVP was hyping up his old and current head coach, Mike McCarthy. While hyping him up, he also shared his fandom for Prescott, who has put together some very strong campaigns of late, especially under McCarthy’s tutelage when he was the head man in Dallas for five seasons (2020-2024).

The Steelers Could Use Dak Prescott’s Play

Here is what Rodgers had to say via the Not Just Football Podcast about Prescott’s play over the years, particularly with McCarthy as his head coach:

“I feel like Dak was playing some damn good football (under McCarthy)…I’m a big Dak fan. I like the way he plays…Under Mike, he was playing on time and controlling the line of scrimmage and making all the throws all over the field, and that’s what we did in our heyday back in Green Bay. We attacked defenses. We were aggressive.”

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Despite suffering a season-ending ankle injury in his first season playing for McCarthy (2020), Prescott proved that he was an elite-level quarterback. In the five seasons that he played for the Super Bowl-winning head coach, he went 37-24 as the starter, helped lead the team to three 12-win seasons, and became an All-Pro for the first time in his career.

People watching Prescott in McCarthy’s offense may have been reminded of how Rodgers played in the same offense to start his legendary career with the Packers. Remember, Rodgers made seven Pro Bowls, earned the first two MVP awards of his career, and helped the Packers bring home Super Bowl XLV. If Rodgers plays as Prescott did in Dallas, or simply as his old self from his early Green Bay days, the rest of the NFL may want to watch out for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Is in Good Hands with Mike McCarthy

McCarthy simply has not gotten the respect he deserves as a long-time head coach and play-caller. While he may not be Bill Belichick or Andy Reid, he is currently sitting in the crop of well-known Super Bowl-winning coaches such as Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Sean Payton, and Pete Carroll. All are extremely deserving of Hall of Fame candidacy. McCarthy himself is currently fourth among active head coaches in wins with 185, including playoffs. He also ranks in the top 15 all-time in wins.

Part of the reason why McCarthy has become such a strong winner throughout his career is that he has produced great offenses led by fantastic quarterbacks. Throughout his now 32-year coaching career in the NFL, he has coached the likes of Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Rodgers, Prescott, and even rookie Alex Smith. If the Pittsburgh native can find a way to help his longtime quarterback, Rodgers, rediscover some of their old Green Bay magic, the Steelers may do more than just win the division this season.