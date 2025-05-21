Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on ‘Personal Commitments’ Preventing Steelers Signing

A lot of media personalities have shared their opinions on if Aaron Rodgers will play in the NFL during 2025. The quarterback, though, has mostly kept quiet. That changed on May 21, as Rodgers appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

If viewers watched the entire latest episode of Rogan’s show, they will have heard Rodgers reveal more specifics about the personal commitments he has made this offseason away from football.

“I’ve figured it out during the last year when I’ve been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer,” Rodgers told Rogan.

According to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, the conversation between Rodgers and Rogan was not about football. The host also didn’t follow up with a question to confirm if the cancer diagnosis of the people close to him was the thing preventing him from signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers or another NFL team.

But connecting the dots from Rodgers’ other offseason interview, it makes logical sense that’s the reason.

“I’m in a different phase of my life. I’m 41 years old; I’m in a serious relationship,” Rodgers said during the April 17 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention, and I have a couple people in my inner, inner circle who are battling some quite difficult stuff.”

Rodgers added that “off-the-field stuff” has been his focus this offseason.

Steelers in Third Month of Waiting for QB Aaron Rodgers

Whether intentional or not, the specifics of why Rodgers remains unsigned this offseason may have come to light with the quarterback’s interview with Rogan.

Or, at the very least, fans can add it to the list of possible reasons. Pundits have argued everything from the Minnesota Vikings to a marriage proposal as reasons Rodgers is still a free agent.

“Speculation swirled at the Kentucky Derby when Aaron Rodgers was spotted wearing a ring, suggesting he has gotten engaged or married. His comments on McAfee’s show are consistent with what he told Rogan,” Kozora wrote. “And while there could be multiple personal reasons for his delay, along with Rodgers being a free agent who has no current obligations to any team, it appears friends who are fighting cancer is one explanation for the personal issues Rodgers is processing.”

Meanwhile, the Steelers are set to begin their offseason workouts next week. They are voluntary, so there’s a chance that even if Rodgers had signed in March, he wouldn’t be in attendance.

Nevertheless, there are valuable offseason practice reps available for Steelers quarterbacks next week.

Will Aaron Rodgers Sign Before Mandatory Minicamp?

With the end of May quickly approaching, the question becomes whether Rodgers will sign in Pittsburgh before mandatory minicamp. That begins on June 10.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Unsportsmanlike that the Steelers should get a decision before that. Getting Rodgers’ choice before then would allow Pittsburgh to get its projected starting quarterback as many reps as possible during minicamp.

However, it’s rather clear the Steelers are not making June 10 a deadline. Rodgers shared on April 17 that the Steelers haven’t given him a deadline. At the Annual League Meeting on March 30, Tomlin declined to provide a deadline to the media.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported on May 20 “there is no firm deadline” on when Rodgers could sign.

The quarterback could sign at any point. But at this point, it shouldn’t be shocking if the Steelers end offseason workouts still without a decision from Rodgers.