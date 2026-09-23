Aaron Rodgers Leads NFL in Unfortunate QB Stat

Aaron Rodgers is not off to an elite start for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. He only has one touchdown pass through two games, but the good news is the team has managed a 1-1 start.

Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, meaning everything he does will be in the spotlight in what appears to be his final NFL season. That includes both the good and the bad.

Pro Football Focus shared a stat on X that paints Rodgers’ start to the season in a very negative light. Yet some context is required that helps explains the Steelers’ overall struggles on offense thus far.

Aaron Rodgers Leads NFL in Ugly Stat

PFF revealed Rodgers is 0-for-9 this year in passes over 20+ yards. The next closest player is Jameis Winston at 0-for-4.

The Steelers have been called out, even by former head coach Mike Tomlin, for not making any big plays through two games. This stat helps explain why that is the case, especially with a struggling running game.

However, fans in the replies added context to why the 0-for-9 mark may not be fully Rodgers’ fault.

“I mean he hit DK in the face, the chest for and one contested pass for big plays and he dropped them, so PFF means nothing without context,” one fan wrote.

Others brought up Roman Wilson’s drop in the end zone from Week 1. That added context shows how the offense as a whole has been struggling, and not just Rodgers.

Steelers Offense Facing Several Major Issues

Rodgers is not fully absolved for his lack of success on deep balls, but his receivers need to step up as well. Metcalf in particular has looked like a shell of his former self. He has eight receptions on 19 targets for only 67 yards. Yet he is second on the team in receiving yards behind Pat Freiermuth, who has 78 yards.

The running game is not much better, with Jaylen Warren and his 89 rushing yards leading the way through two games. That makes the lack of production in the passing game even more of a concern. Yet it’s hard to believe the plan was to have the 42-year-old Rodgers throw roughly 42 passes per game.

Hitting a big play in Week 3 would go a long way to get this offense back on track. Metcalf in particular needs a home-run reception, as another rough game may have fans turning on him and his $132 million salary.

Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy have already won a Super Bowl together in the past. For now, they are hoping to just get back to an average level of play and complement a defense that has excelled so far this season.