Aaron Rodgers Fires Cryptic Messages on Steelers, NFL Future

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers might sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he might not.

That’s essentially the message he’s delivered all offseason. That was the message Rodgers again had for a crowd during a Q&A while on stage at a Michael Francis Seander concert Friday.

Rodgers’ cryptic response began when he received a question if he would ever consider playing for the Chicago Bears.

“I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year,” Rodgers said. “Road trip. I don’t know, not sure.

“Will have to check it out.”

The Steelers play the Bears in Chicago during Week 12 on November 23.

If that wasn’t enough, Rodgers was also cryptic when specifically asked about the possibility of signing with the Steelers.

“You never know,” the quarterback said after he mostly “sidestepped” the question according to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora.

Aaron Rodgers Offers Coy Answer on Steelers, NFL Future

Based on the first answer Rodgers gave, one could argue the quarterback was actually hinting at signing with the Steelers. At least Pittsburgh fans hopeful that he will play with the Steelers in 2025 could read the answer that way.

Of course, it’s possible Rodgers knew that and was just simply having some fun at the expense of Steelers fans and NFL media.

The quarterback has the reputation of being drama driven. Perhaps making headlines was all Rodgers intended with his answers.

Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on April 17 that he has people close to him dealing with serious personal issues. Then on May 21, Rodgers appeared to slip during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience that people close to him have cancer.

It’s unclear if what the quarterback was talking about on April 17 was indeed his friends dealing with cancer. But Rodgers told McAfee that his personal issues are his priority this offseason.

Rodgers left all of that off the stage Friday, instead choosing to be coy about his NFL future.

Does Anyone Know What Rodgers Will Decide?

There have been near daily updates on Rodgers and the Steelers for more than two months.

Pundits have reported the signs indicate he will sign with the Steelers. Some insiders such as ESPN’s Adam Schefter have stated that it will happen before Pittsburgh’s mandatory minicamp begins on June 10.

Yet, it still feels like no one really knows for sure what Rodgers is going to do or when.

“Only Aaron Rodgers knows his future. Notorious for keeping a tight inner circle, even plugged-in insiders like Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter are left to only guess,” Kozora wrote. “Rodgers’ comments here imply Pittsburgh will be his choice but until he’s more explicit, and more importantly, until he signs a contract, everyone else is left waiting.”

Rodgers, who will turn 42 in December, completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games for the New York Jets last season.

The veteran quarterback also led the Jets to a 5-12 record.

Rodgers recorded his last winning season as a starting quarterback while playing at least two games in 2021. He also won his fourth MVP award that season.