Ex-Pro Bowl QB Proposes Aaron Rodgers Deadline for Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers team president Art Rooney II has previously used the phrase “a little while longer” to say how long his team will wait for a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Then during the NFL Draft, Rooney said a decision from Rodgers may be coming “soon.”

But other than vague descriptive words and phrases for periods of time, Rooney has provided no further updates. Rooney and the Steelers have also not publicly set a deadline for the quarterback to make a free agency choice.

On Monday, though, former Pro Bowl signal-caller and NFL analyst Matt Hasselbeck proposed a deadline for the Steelers to give Rodgers.

“I just mentioned the three [offseason] phases for a veteran quarterback. Phase one feels like a waste of your time … there’s no football there,” Hasselbeck told FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, via Steeler Depot’s Alex Kozora. “Phrase two, again, you’re throwing to guys on air, not that important.

“Phase three I think is really important. So for the Pittsburgh Steelers, I believe that’s May 27th.”

In summary, Hasselbeck argued that if he were the Steelers, he would give Rodgers three more weeks to make a decision.

When Will Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Have Resolution?

Before telling reporters on April 1 that the Steelers would wait “a little while longer” for a decision from Rodgers, Rooney also said the organization wouldn’t wait forever.

But again, the team president wasn’t descriptive about what not waiting forever meant. It’s also quite likely that Rooney’s answer to reporters was an attempt to put Rodgers on notice that they could eventually move on.

The Steelers, though, have given no indication for weeks that they are interested in any other quarterbacks besides Rodgers.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on April 17, Rodgers said the Steelers haven’t given him a deadline. Rodgers also said he’s “open to anything and attached to nothing.”

Rodgers stated that “a couple people in my inner circle” are dealing with personal problems. The quarterback didn’t add any specifics other than saying that the issues have been his priority this offseason.

“I’ve been up front with them about that and said, ‘If you need to move on, if you need to do something, by all means. Nothing but love and respect if that’s the decision that needs to be made,’ Rodgers told McAfee. “But there’s been no deadline.”

What’s Pittsburgh’s QB Plan After Rodgers?

Interestingly, if one looks at each individual move the Steelers have made behind center this offseason, the team has received decent reviews. Bringing back Mason Rudolph in NFL free agency was a wise decision according to a lot of pundits. Steelers Nation has expressed a lot of excitement over the team drafting Will Howard in the sixth round as well.

But pundits and fans alike appear to agree that the Steelers don’t stand a chance at being competitive in 2025 with either Rudolph or Howard starting. Other than those two quarterbacks, former seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson is the only other signal-caller on the Pittsburgh roster.

For this fall, the Steelers have put all their eggs in the Rodgers basket.

If the 41-year-old doesn’t sign, perhaps the Steelers could pursue a trade for fellow veteran Kirk Cousins. But the only other likely alternative to Rodgers for Pittsburgh is rolling with Rudolph as the team’s starter.

For that reason, maybe the Steelers won’t make May 27 or any other date a deadline for Rodgers. Whenever he wants to show up could be fine with Mike Tomlin because Rodgers will be better than any alternative.

But if the Steelers want Rodgers to be as comfortable with the team’s playbook and pass-catchers as possible, Hasselbeck clearly sees May 27 as a deadline.