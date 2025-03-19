Steelers May Be ‘Getting Closer’ to QB Aaron Rodgers Resolution: Reports

The wait for Aaron Rodgers has continued for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it’s possible that wait could be ending soon.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on March 19 the Minnesota Vikings are not an option for Rodgers this spring.

“The Vikings rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say,” tweeted Pelissero.

“The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1.”

This added context to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on March 18 that the Steelers feel like they are “getting closer” to Rodgers making a decision.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on March 12 the Steelers made an offer to Rodgers on March 12. Dulac suggested in his report the hold up on Rodgers potentially signing in Pittsburgh was due to the quarterback taking his time with the decision.

If Rodgers wanting to see if he could sign with the Vikings was part of the delay, then that obstacle is gone.

Aaron Rodgers’ Options After Vikings Decline to Make Offer

With the Vikings off the table as a destination, Pelissero tweeted Rodgers can now focus on the Steelers and New York Giants. Rodgers could also possibly retire.

Assuming the Steelers and Giants have made similar offers from a financial standpoint, the Steelers could have a distinct advantage. The cost of living is significantly less in Pittsburgh than the New York City area. Being in Pittsburgh offers Rodgers the opportunity to take home more money during his age-41 season.

Green Bay is a truly unique playing experience because of how small that market is. But Pittsburgh’s tight-knit football community might come closest to Green Bay, where Rodgers started his career and won a Super Bowl.

It’s unclear if that’s the type of environment Rodgers is seeking this offseason. The veteran quarterback has spent the past two seasons in the biggest U.S. market with the New York Jets.

The hope for the Steelers and Giants, though, is without the Vikings in the mix, Rodgers can come to a decision soon. Pittsburgh fans have voiced frustration on social media with how slowly Rodgers has taken his decision process.

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward expressed a similar frustration during the latest episode of his podcast.

Vikings Not Completely Ruled Out as an Option for Rodgers?

Shortly after Pelissero’s tweet on March 19, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini added more interesting context to the Rodgers-Vikings situation.

“There’s no ‘in’ or ‘out’ on Aaron Rodgers from Minnesota — they’re simply not making a decision at this time,” tweeted Russini.

“Now we wait to see what Rodgers wants to do.”

Russini added that the Vikings are “not ready to commit at this point” but will “continue to monitor” Rodgers until he signs elsewhere or retires.

There’s no ‘in’ or ‘out’ on Aaron Rodgers from Minnesota—they’re simply not making a decision at this time. Now we wait to see what Rodgers wants to do. https://t.co/1h2TCMPLIH — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 19, 2025

Social media users came to very different conclusions while reading the Rodgers-Vikings tweets from Pelissero and Russini.

But the two insiders both used the phrasing, “at this time.” Furthermore, at no point did Pelissero use the word “out” to describe the Vikings with Rodgers. Pelissero also notably wrote J.J. McCarthy will enter “the offseason as QB1,” seemingly leaving open the possibility Minnesota’s regular season QB1 is yet to be determined.

The tea leaves point to Rodgers signing with the Steelers if he elects to continue playing. But if Rodgers really prefers to play for the Vikings, he could, theoretically, keep waiting until Minnesota has a chance to evaluate McCarthy during minicamp.

Until then, it may take Minnesota adding quarterback depth to take away a potential opening from Rodgers to completely rule out the 41-year-old joining the Vikings.