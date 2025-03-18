NFL Insider Relays Positive Steelers Update on Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very patient when it comes to waiting on the decision of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers in free agency. And perhaps their patience is finally being rewarded.

“Worth Noting: One league source told me earlier today that the Steelers* feel like they’re ‘getting closer’ on their quarterback situation,” NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on March 18. Adding: “In their mind, that optimism pertained to Aaron Rodgers.”

Anderson did note that “let’s see…if that sentiment is mutually* held towards the consummation of a deal, at some point.”

Rodgers seemingly has three potential NFL destinations at the forefront of his mind, with four potential outcomes. Those possible landing spots and decisions include the Minnesota Vikings — who have made no known offers for Rodgers — the Steelers, the New York Giants and retirement.

Both Pittsburgh and the Giants have “standing offers” on the table for Rodgers according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler (via SNY). Fowler reported this live on SportsCenter on March 16, but The Athletic also hinted at something similar on March 15.

“Rodgers has been targeted by the Steelers and Giants but has essentially put both teams on hold while he waits for clarity regarding the Vikings’ situation,” The Athletic staff reported at the time. “If Minnesota ceases to be an option, it’s also possible that Rodgers will turn down both the Steelers… and Giants and instead opt for retirement.”

With all that in mind, Anderson’s March 18 update is a positive sign for the Steelers. As more and more time passes, the Vikings could be fading as a legitimate suitor for Rodgers, which would certainly increase the future Hall of Fame QB’s chances of signing in Pittsburgh — barring retirement or a riskier move to a Giants franchise that was 3-14 in 2024.

Steelers Locker Room Seems Confident in Mason Rudolph as Aaron Rodgers Wait Continues

Steelers team leader Cameron Heyward made headlines on March 18 after he sent Rodgers a very public message on the newest episode of his podcast, “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward.”

It’s important to remember that Heyward speaks for the locker room, and he seemed to be getting a little bit impatient waiting on Rodgers. How many other Steelers players would agree?

During the same podcast episode, Heyward praised Mason Rudolph, who re-signed with Pittsburgh last week.

“Mason’s a good dude,” Heyward voiced on the show. “I think Mason proved to a lot of Steelers fans, not just this past year, but last year when he stepped in for us, that he was ready.”

“If we don’t sign a quarterback and we go in the year with Mason, I think we feel good about it,” the veteran defensive lineman continued. “Excited to have him back. He’s really a guy for the locker room, and a lot of guys vibe with him. So, to bring him back [as] part of the group is special.”

Clearly, assuming Heyward speaks for the majority, the Steelers locker room is okay with Rudolph starting in 2025. That realization also allows Pittsburgh to wait on Rodgers for as long as they need to, since they already have a backup plan on the roster.

Vikings ‘Want to Develop J.J. McCarthy’ Making an Aaron Rodgers Signing Unlikely, Says Insider

In case you missed it, on that same SportsCenter spot mentioned above, Fowler also added a note about Rodgers and the Vikings that is more good news for the Steelers.

“Teams are waiting this out, waiting on Rodgers,” Fowler relayed on March 16. “The feeling is there’s not just a money consideration here. There’s fit, there’s surroundings, all those things.”

“Minnesota Vikings are sort of on the periphery here,” the ESPN insider went on. “Sources there tell me that it’s possible they get involved with Rodgers, but the feeling this week has been probably not. They want to develop J.J. McCarthy.”

As the days roll on here in March, it’s looking more and more likely that Rodgers could become a Steeler.