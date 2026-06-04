Aaron Rodgers Seen with Steelers Teammates at Pittsburgh Hotspot

The Pittsburgh Steelers could not have asked for much more from legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In what is set to be his 22nd and final NFL season, Rodgers is looking to end his stint with the Steelers on a high note. After leading Pittsburgh to a 10-6 record in his 16 starts and the team’s first AFC North title in five years, could he take the Steelers even further in 2026?

Per usual, he is off to a great start with team-bonding this season. Rodgers, along with fellow Steelers teammates Robert Tonyan and Ben Skowronek, was recently seen at Kennywood Amusement Park.

Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Should Not Be Stunned Here

This is not breaking news. Aaron Rodgers has long been a great teammate and leader. Furthermore, he has always been a player who has made it a point to take in the sights and scenes of whatever city and state he is playing in, as well as help out in that area. The four-time MVP became a minority owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks during his long career with the Green Bay Packers. More importantly, he also helped lead fundraising efforts for Green Bay area children’s hospitals.

While with the New York Jets, he frequently spent time with his teammates at Knicks, Yankees, and Rangers games. He even went to see plays on Broadway during his first summer in the Big Apple. Now in Pittsburgh, he is soaking it all in with his teammates on this final ride. It doesn’t get much better in Pittsburgh than Kennywood. Before officially signing his one-year deal with the team, he was seen out getting ice cream with his teammates. Again, this isn’t stunning news.

Aaron Rodgers Could Give the NFL a Spectacle in Year 22

If this truly is the final run for Rodgers, it is fitting that he will get to ride the wave with his longtime head coach, Mike McCarthy. This will be their 14th season together. While Rodgers was drafted in 2005, McCarthy wasn’t named the head coach of the Packers until 2006. Rodgers would take over for Brett Favre in 2008. For the next 11 years, he and McCarthy would become one of the league’s best duos. The Packers would go on to make the playoffs eight straight times, win five NFC North titles, appear in three NFC Championship games, and win Super Bowl XLV.

McCarthy helped Rodgers make seven Pro Bowls and win the first two MVPs of his illustrious career. Could Rodgers recapture some of that early-career success this year? If he does, he will likely get plenty of help, especially with the additions of two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle. Expect Rodgers to turn back the clock with several vintage performances this season. Over 30 touchdown passes is more than likely for the soon-to-be 43-year-old.