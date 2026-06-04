Steelers Sign a Pair of Former NFL Starters: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very active over the last few days, extending current players and signing veterans. After extending the likes of edge-rusher Nick Herbig and tight end Darnell Washington, Steelers GM Omar Khan has made a couple of other signings as he and head coach Mike McCarthy look to build up the level of competition on the roster.

According to insider Mike DeFabo, the Steelers have officially signed veteran tight end Robert Tonyan and veteran linebacker Jamin Davis to one-year contracts. Tonyan spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, and Davis was with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Robert Tonyan Could Carve Out Nice Role with Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what DeFabo had to say after he broke the news of the Steelers signing both Tonyan and Davis:

“Both were at minicamp for tryouts, join the 90-man roster, and will compete for spots in Latrobe.”

The addition of Tonyan is certainly one of great significance on offense, especially if he ends up making the final roster. He goes way back with McCarthy and Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers signed him as a free agent back in 2017, and he ended up staying with the team through 2022. His best season with the team came right as he was hitting his stride on Lombardi Avenue in 2020. The former Indiana State star recorded 52 catches for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns (tied for the league lead among tight ends).

While he has been more of a backup over the last couple of seasons, he could flourish in that same type of role in the Steel City. With Pat Freiermuth and Washington being on top of the depth chart at the position, there is an opening at the third tight end spot. This is especially the case after the Steelers released former Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith earlier this offseason. While the 32-year-old Tonyan might not be what he once was at the height of his Green Bay days, he can be a nice field-stretching option for Rodgers and McCarthy in his role.

Jamin Davis Brings Experience to an Already Experienced Linebacker Room

Davis has bounced around since he started his career in Washington. After recording a career-high 104 total tackles and nine tackles for loss back in 2022, he ran into some injury issues and would go on to jump around between five teams over the next three seasons. The former Kentucky star has never played a full season in his NFL career.

However, he appears to be the healthiest that he has been since the height of his days in the nation’s capital. Plus, it is very hard to find former starting linebackers who have recorded over 100 tackles in a season. If Davis can find a way to make the final roster, he will join Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Payton Wilson, and Cole Holcomb. That is a very deep position group.