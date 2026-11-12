Aaron Rodgers Shares Immediate Focus for Steelers Receivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to stand pat at the trade deadline. This was not a shock to longtime fans, but did frustrate some who wanted the team to improve at the receiver position.

DK Metcalf is having a down year and yet he is the team’s leading receiver through eight games with 378 yards. No one else on the offense has reached the 300-yard mark.

That is why fans dreamed up potential trades for players such as Calvin Ridley, Garrett Wilson, Josh Downs, and really any receiver on the market. Alas, the front office did not make a move and the team will move forward with its current corps during the second half of the season.

Aaron Rodgers is the one throwing to the receivers and was asked about the lack of a deadline acquisition.

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Answer on Steelers WRs

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor shared an exchange with Rodgers in which he was asked if the team has enough at the receiver position to make the playoffs.

His response was right to the point: “Yeah, but we got to get healthy.”

That strategy is exactly what the front office seems to be banking on after a quiet trade deadline.

The Steelers already made a notable addition at wide receiver in 2026. That was by acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. earlier this year to serve as the second option alongside Metcalf. The problem is he has only appeared in three games and is working his way back from injured reserve.

Roman Wilson is also on IR and has only appeared in five games thus far.

That means the organization could be viewing the impending returns of Pittman and Wilson as a type of acquisition during the second half of the season.

Steelers Banking on Internal Talent

Fans who wanted a big splash via trade likely won’t be thrilled to hear this plan of attack from the organization. Yet the team is 6-2 and theoretically should get a boost with the returns of both Pittman and Wilson.

Ben Skowronek is working his way back from an injury as well.

The Steelers at full strength gives Rodgers a receiver trio of Metcalf, Pittman, and Germie Bernard as his top targets. Wilson factors into the equation as well, joined by tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. Add in Jaylen Warren out of the backfield and that is a solid group, if healthy, as Rodgers pointed out.

The key will be Metcalf and Pittman living up to their respective contracts.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo shared a post on X noting how the Steelers have targeted Metcalf on screen passes this year in an attempt to give him some positive plays. However, the results have not gone as hoped.

“The Steelers have thrown DK Metcalf 10 screens this year to try to get him going,” DeFabo wrote. “Six of those have gone for 3 yards or fewer, including one for no yards, one for negative-1 and a drop.”

In theory, getting the injured receivers back should take some attention off Metcalf and open up the field for him a bit more. Yet him continuing to struggle will leave fans talking about this quiet trade deadline in Pittsburgh quite some time.