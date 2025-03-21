Steelers Insider Reveals Major Aaron Rodgers Development: Report

There was a major development in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers on March 21, as Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac reported the following.

“BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers is at the Steelers facility today, an indication a deal with the team could be forthcoming, per sources,” the veteran reporter relayed on X.

Dulac then quickly clarified that “sources have cautioned a commitment from Rodgers may not come today, if at all, and he is just visiting with coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan.”

This news was also confirmed by multiple NFL insiders, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter — who reiterated that “no deal at this time is close, per source.”

While NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero noted: “No deal is done or imminent. But Rodgers spent time with coaches — another sign he’s seriously considering playing his 21st season in Pittsburgh.”

Finally, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini weighed in, stating: “The plan in Pittsburgh is for Aaron Rodgers to visit with Steelers coaches. Pittsburgh has kept its offer open to the four-time MVP, and one source says ‘it’s possible an agreement is reached today.’”

As you can see, there are varying reports on whether or not Rodgers will sign with the Steelers — either today, or in general — but either way, this is a huge step in the right direction for Pittsburgh. With Rodgers in the building, they can now pitch their case and get a better sense of if the former superstar QB is a viable option or not.

All Roads Appear to Be Leading Toward Aaron Rodgers Quarterbacking Steelers in 2025, Barring Retirement

The major caveat when it comes to any Rodgers conversation is that the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer could choose to retire at any time. Barring that, all roads appear to be leading toward Rodgers quarterbacking the Steelers in 2025.

Earlier this week on March 18, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Steelers feel like they’re “getting closer” to signing Rodgers.

The following morning on March 19, Pelissero dropped Minnesota Vikings news that may have factored into Anderson’s scoop.

“The Vikings rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say,” Pelissero reported at the time. Adding: “The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1.”

Outside of Minnesota, the only other known Rodgers suitor is the New York Giants, and they’ve been hosting alternative options like Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston. This could be seen as due diligence by NYG, or it could be yet another sign that the NFL community feels Rodgers is currently deciding between the Steelers and retirement.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Called ‘Strongest Advocate’ Behind Aaron Rodgers Pursuit

Pittsburgh has seemingly been all in on Rodgers for some time now, and the reason for that could be the opinion of head coach Mike Tomlin.

According to The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov, “Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has been the strongest advocate for bringing Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh.”

“He wants it to happen,” Meirov continued on Friday. “With Rodgers in the building, a deal could come to fruition.”

It does make sense that Tomlin has been the driving force behind this Rodgers pursuit since the beginning. Owner Art Rooney II publicly backed wanting to re-sign Wilson or Justin Fields prior to free agency, as did Khan.

Fields then snubbed Pittsburgh’s offer for the New York Jets, where he seemed to think he had a better shot at a long-term run as the starter. Perhaps, all this stemmed from Tomlin hoping to upgrade on both Wilson and Fields.