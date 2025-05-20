Steelers Urged to Pursue Big-Play WR on Trade Market

The Pittsburgh Steelers already traded for receiver DK Metcalf, who has posted four NFL seasons with a yards per catch average above 15. In 2023, Metcalf averaged a career-best 16.9 yards per reception. On Monday, though, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora encouraged Pittsburgh to acquire another big-play receiver — Indianapolis Colts’ Alec Pierce.

The 25-year-old led the NFL with 22.3 yards per reception last season.

“Pierce has size and playmaking ability as an outside threat the Steelers are searching for to replace Pickens. Pierce certainly doesn’t win in the same way, but he has a similar impact,” Kozora wrote. “If the Colts like the other young receivers they have, if guys like [Josh] Downs and especially [AD] Mitchell develop, Pierce could become expendable.

“On the last year of his rookie deal, his price tag shouldn’t be costly, and Pittsburgh could get back a 2027 comp pick even if Pierce leaves in free agency after the season.”

Pierce has averaged 17.6 yards per catch in his career. In all three of his seasons with the Colts, he posted more than 14 yards per reception.

Last season was also the first time Pierce scored more than two touchdowns. He registered seven, including three in his final four games.

Why the Steelers Should Pursue Alec Pierce Trade

With George Pickens traded to the Dallas Cowboys, the Steelers are back down to one reliable outside receiver on their roster. Pittsburgh added veteran Robert Woods late in NFL free agency, but Woods had just 203 receiving yards last season.

Pundits were excited to see what Metcalf and Pickens could do together. Both are big receivers who make plays down the field. But the Steelers traded Pickens before the pair played together.

As Kozora explained, Pierce isn’t the same type of big-play threat as Pickens. But he produces down the field, which could be lethal playing opposite Metcalf.

Pierce is arguably a better receiver to pair with Metcalf too because he clearly fits a No. 2 wideout role. Pickens would be more of a 1B option with Metcalf as 1A if both were still in Pittsburgh.

That’s key because the Steelers could be a run-first offense again in 2025.

“[Pierce]’s a receiver who can make plays without high degrees of volume,” Kozora wrote. “That’s valuable in an Arthur Smith offense that figures to not feature him heavily as WR DK Metcalf and TE Pat Freiermuth soak up targets.”

Pierce has a catch rate of just under 50% in his NFL career. He’s also never had more than 80 targets in a season.

Yet, he’s produced three 500-yard receiving campaigns because of his high yards per catch average.

If the Steelers could land Pierce for an affordable draft pick as Kozora suggested, he’s practically a no-brainer addition.

Steelers WR Depth Entering 2025 Offseason Workouts

If the Steelers don’t add another receiver such as Pierce, they will be counting on Woods, along with two other younger wideouts, to replace Pickens.

Calvin Austin III emerged as a quality target in the Steelers offense last season. He’s mostly played in the slot throughout his career, but Austin may be a candidate to play more outside without Pickens.

2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson could then play in the slot. Wilson only appeared in one game as a rookie last season because of injuries.

The Steelers also have receivers Scott Miller, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Johnson, Lance McCutcheon, Roc Taylor and Ke’Shawn Williams on their offseason roster.