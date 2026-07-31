Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Reacts to Uncertain NFL Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed edge rusher Nick Herbig to a long-term extension this offseason. The year before, they inked T.J. Watt to an expensive new contract. In theory, fellow edge rusher Alex Highsmith will be next.

The question, though, is how much more money will the Steelers be able to dedicate to the position?

It’s the unfortunate reality that Highsmith finds himself in. But he also made it clear to reporters Friday that he doesn’t want to be with any other organization.

“That’s my dream. I want to be a Steeler for life,” Highsmith told reporters, via team insider Mark Kaboly. “For me, I just want to go out there and do whatever I can to help bring another Super Bowl to this team, another Super Bowl to this city.

“I do what to be a Steeler for life.”

Highsmith has two years remaining on his $68 million deal. Highsmith will be an unrestricted free agent in March 2028.

Alex Highsmith’s Contract Situation Entering 2026

Highsmith is a key part of the Steelers defense. That’s particularly the case with Watt regressing and often dealing with injuries the past few years.

In 2025, Highsmith missed four contests because of his own ailments. But he still led the team with 9.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. Highsmith also had 19 quarterback hits, three pass defenses and a forced fumble.

If it was a question of whether to re-sign Highsmith for the 2026, there would be little doubt the Steelers would agree to a new deal. But with $67 million in cap space combined going to Watt and Herbig beginning in 2027, it’s not clear how the Steelers will pay for Highsmith after his current deal expires.

To the edge rusher’s credit, he appears ready to worry about his future another time. He said all the right things to the media Friday, which included emphasizing that he wanted to stay with the Steelers.

The team selected Highsmith in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In six seasons with the Steelers, he has registered 45 sacks, 64 tackles for loss and 91 quarterback hits in 90 games.

Highsmith recorded a career-best 14.5 sacks with a league-leading five forced fumbles in 2022. His 9.5 sacks last season was his most since then.

Highsmith ‘Excited’ for 2026 NFL Season

Since drafting Herbig in 2023, the Steelers have featured some of the best edge rushing depth in the NFL. That will remain the case for at least 2026 with Watt, Highsmith and Herbig all returning.

The Steelers also have Jack Sawyer coming back. Sawyer had four pass defenses, two interceptions and one sack as a rookie last season.

“For me, I’m just excited for this year and to go out there, like I’ve said, we’re the best group in the league edge-wise,” Highsmith added. “The three of us and Jack. I’m just really, really excited for the group we have.

“I think we’re going to really do some special things.”

This season, Herbig was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. On June 2, the Steelers agreed to a 4-year, $100 million contract to retain Herbig through 2030.

Watt is signed through the 2028 campaign.

In addition to those four edge rushers, the Steelers have Jacoby Windmon and Julius Welschof on their offseason roster at outside linebacker. It’s still early in training camp, so things can change. But under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the Steelers are expected to feature more formations with three edge rushers on the field at the same time this fall.