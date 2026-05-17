ESPN Analyst Doubts Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Bet Despite Mike McCarthy Reunion

One of the biggest questions of the offseason was finally answered on Saturday night, as legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to push off retirement for at least one more year to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After months of rumors, Rodgers finally put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Steelers that is worth up to $25 million.

Rodgers’ decision to return for the 2026 campaign will see him reunite with his longtime head coach, Mike McCarthy, whom he played for earlier in his career with the Green Bay Packers. Many folks are excited to see what this duo can accomplish next season, but Ben Solak of ESPN doesn’t seem to believe that this reunion will be particularly productive for Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers’ Reunion with Mike McCarthy Draws Discouraging Take

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McCarthy worked as Green Bay’s head coach from 2006 to 2018, and for all but two of those seasons, Rodgers was his starting quarterback. Together, the two helped the Packers become one of the most dangerous teams in the league, and they ended up winning Super Bowl XLV. Coincidentally, that victory came over none other than the Steelers.

Since parting ways, Rodgers spent time with the New York Jets before landing in Pittsburgh, while McCarthy spent five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, they will team up for what will likely be only one season, as Rodgers will immediately usurp Mason Rudolph and Will Howard atop the team’s depth chart.

In 2025, Rodgers was solid, if unspectacular, during his time under center for Pittsburgh (327/498, 3,322 YDS, 24 TD, 7 INT). At some point, the Steelers are going to have to find a proper long-term option at quarterback, but for now, Rodgers is their guy. And while there’s excitement surrounding his return, Solak doesn’t think he will actually make his team better in 2026.

“Will the Steelers be any better this season? Never say never, of course. I watched them start 11-0 with the husk of Ben Roethlisberger in 2020. Rodgers can certainly do this season what Roethlisberger did then. But I’ll be placing my eggs in other baskets for 2026,” Solak wrote.

Can Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy Lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl?

Rodgers is obviously a future Hall of Famer, but it goes without saying that he is not the player he once was. Beyond that, the offense around him isn’t exactly a dominant group. The Steelers did well to acquire Michael Pittman Jr. in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to come in and have him work alongside DK Metcalf, but it’s not like this team was one wide receiver away from making a championship run last season.

Pittsburgh is thrilled that Rodgers is back, but realistically speaking, his return has simply pushed an important decision regarding the future of the quarterback position further down the line. Unless Rodgers somehow turns back the clock, or the defense manages to live up to expectations (which it wasn’t really able to do last year, for what it’s worth), it’s tough to confidently say that the Steelers are going to be the last team left standing from the AFC in 2026.