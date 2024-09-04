Steelers Lose Veteran RB to Injury, Bring Back Recently Cut Former Harvard Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers have suffered another injury in their backfield. As a result, the Steelers placed running back Boston Scott on practice squad/injured list and replaced him with fellow running back Aaron Shampklin.

Scott spent most of the 2024 offseason with the Los Angeles Rams. But the Rams released Scott ahead of roster cutdown day on August 25.

The Steelers signed Scott to their practice squad on August 28. Scott has six years of NFL experience.

But with Scott heading to injured reserve, the Steelers re-signed Shampklin, who they cut on August 27. Shampklin has never played in an NFL regular season game. During his college career at Harvard, he made first-team All-Ivy League twice.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is also dealing with an injury, but head coach Mike Tomlin had a positive update on Warren in his press conference on September 3.

RB Aaron Shampklin Back With Steelers After Boston Scott Injury

Shampklin returns to the Steelers hoping to finally receive a chance to play in a regular season game.

He began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. But he landed on injured reserve to start his rookie campaign, and the Cowboys then released him.

Shampklin earned his first opportunity on an NFL practice squad with the Indianapolis Colts at the end of 2022. He signed a reserve/futures contract with Indianapolis on January 9, 2023, but the Colts released him on May 2, 2023.

After a stint in the USFL, Shampklin spent part of the 2023 preseason with the Los Angeles Chargers. He didn’t make the team, though, and didn’t find another NFL job until the Steelers signed him to a reserve/future contract on January 17.

At Harvard, Shampklin earned a first-team All-Ivy League nomination in 2018 and 2021. He missed the 2019 season because of injury, and there was no Ivy League football in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shampklin finished his college career with 2,251 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry in 29 games.

Scott arrived in Pittsburgh just a week ago ready to provide valuable veteran depth on the team’s practice squad. He played six seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles after being a sixth-round pick in 2018.

Instead, Scott will be on injured reserve to begin the season. In six seasons with the Eagles, he rushed for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns.

RB Jaylen Warren Expected to Return for Week 1

While Scott is heading to injured reserve, the good news is the injury to Warren isn’t that serious. In fact, Tomlin told the media on September 3 that Warren should play in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m excited,” Warren said, via KDKA News’ Cassidy Wood. “You know, to kind of like, unleash it. We have a variety of packages and can’t wait to put it on film.

“I feel like we’ve all anticipated this week. It’s finally here, and it’s good to go out and practice with my brothers.”

Warren’s return should be a significant boost to the Steelers offense, which is expected to be a run-first unit in 2024.

Last season, Warren averaged 5.3 yards per carry on his way to 784 rushing yards. He gained 1,154 yards from scrimmage.

Together, Warren and Steelers starting running back Najee Harris rushed for 1,819 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023.

Warren has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 2 of the preseason against the Buffalo Bills.