Steelers Add Ex-Patriots LB in Latest Signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers added three more players to their practice squad Tuesday, including a former New England Patriots linebacker.

The Steelers announced Tuesday afternoon they have signed defensive back Car’lin Vigers, wide receiver Brandon Johnson and linebacker Bradyn Swinson to their practice squad.

With the additions, Pittsburgh has 16 players on the practice squad. That’s the maximum. But the Steelers are permitted an extra practice squad player because linebacker Julius Welschof has an international player exemption.

New England selected Swinson in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The No. 146 overall pick in the class, Swinson appeared in three regular season games and a playoff contest for the Patriots last season.

“He spent part of the 2025 season on the Patriots practice squad before being activated to the 53-man roster,” Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley wrote. “He appeared in three games for the Patriots, seeing action on defense and special teams.”

Like Swinson, Vigers is new to the Steelers. The defensive back spent time with the Washington Commanders practice squad as an undrafted rookie last year.

Johnson is back for his third consecutive season with the Steelers practice squad. The receiver played in three games for Pittsburgh during the 2024 campaign.