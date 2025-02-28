Steelers Ex-WR Target Possibly Back on NFL Trade Block: ‘Listening to Trade Offers’

Pundits have linked the Pittsburgh Steelers to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason. Samuel could fill the team’s receiver need opposite George Pickens. A Steelers-49ers trade this offseason would also seem natural after the two clubs nearly completed a deal last year involving wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

But the Steelers trading for Aiyuk could still be a possibility.

49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters at the NFL Combine that he is listening to trade offers for Aiyuk.

The 49ers are also expected to open the wallet again this offseason with a contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy.

Will the 49ers Seriously Entertain Brandon Aiyuk Trade Offers?

Based on Lynch’s answer, the 49ers are already listening to offers for Aiyuk. The question is whether one will be enticing enough for San Francisco to part with the receiver.

SI on 49ers’ Grant Cohn argued it’s a distinct possibility. Cohn translated Lynch’s response to the Aiyuk question into layman’s terms on Feb. 27.

Coming into the offseason, trading Aiyuk didn’t seem very likely. San Francisco signed the veteran receiver to a four-year, $120 million deal last offseason.

But Aiyuk experienced a very disappointing 2024 campaign, posting a career-low 25 catches for 374 yards. He only played seven games, but his 53.4 yards per contest average was his lowest since 2021.

Aiyuk suffered a torn right ACL and MCL during Week 7. He missed the rest of the season.

Steelers Previously Targeted Aiyuk

Before signing Aiyuk to a four-year extension, the 49ers entertained trade offers for the receiver last year. In fact, he very nearly landed in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers had a deal in place for Aiyuk during training camp, but FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported the trade fell apart at the last moment. San Francisco then signed Aiyuk to an extension.

On Feb. 10, SI on Steelers’ Noah Strackbein reported Samuel as interested in engaging the Steelers in trade talks. The 49ers granted Samuel permission to seek a trade partner this offseason.

Samuel is entering a contract season. Furthermore, Aiyuk is younger and has been more productive than Samuel in two of the past three seasons.

Therefore, it makes a lot more sense for the 49ers to trade Samuel than Aiyuk. But if Lynch is leaving the door open to moving on from either one, the Steelers would likely prefer Aiyuk.

Aiyuk, who will turn 27 in March, posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023. He had 75 catches with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during 2023.

Aiyuk averaged 17.9 yards per reception that season.

Pairing Aiyuk with Pickens, who is also a big-play receiver, could take the Steelers passing game to another level. At the very least, it would greatly help whichever quarterback the Steelers start behind center.