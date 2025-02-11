Hi, Subscriber

$71 Million WR ‘Absolutely’ Intends to Seek Trade to Steelers: Report

Deebo Samuel
SI on Steelers' Noah Strackbein reported San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is interested in pursuing a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely resume their search for a WR2 this offseason. There’s one potential target already emerging on the trade market — San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel.

SI on Steelers’ Noah Strackbein reported Samuel is interested in engaging the Steelers in trade talks.

“According to a source from another NFL team, Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy are ‘absolutely’ going to attempt to engage with the Steelers, making them an immediate candidate if they share the same interest,” Strackbein wrote on Feb. 10.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Feb. 9 that the 49ers granted Samuel permission to seek a trade partner this offseason. This permission is the first step in fulfilling the receiver’s trade request that he made at the end of the 2024 regular season.

The 29-year-old wideout is entering a contract season in 2025. On his current three-year, $71.55 million deal, Samuel will count as about a $15.8 cap hit for the 2025 campaign.

What Deebo Samuel Could Bring to Steelers Offense

Samuel has experienced highs and lows during his NFL career. In 2021, he was one of the top NFL weapons at any offensive position. In addition to 1,405 receiving yards, Samuel led the NFL with an 18.2 yards per catch average. He also rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns that season.

But that’s the only season Samuel has eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark. In 2023, he had 1,117 yards from scrimmage, as he rebounded from a disappointing 2022 season. During 2023, Samuel averaged 14.9 yards per catch and scored 12 total touchdowns, including five on the ground.

This past season, Samuel had 51 catches, 670 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. He averaged 13.1 yards per catch. On the ground, he rushed for 136 yards and one score.

Assuming the Steelers keep George Pickens for 2025, Samuel could slide into the WR2 role in Pittsburgh’s offense. Pickens would remain the Steelers’ top deep threat with Samuel offering yards after catch potential.

During his All-Pro season, Samuel was second in the NFL in yards after catch. He was ranked in the top 12 among all pass catchers in the category during 2022 and 2023 as well.

The Steelers never really filled their WR2 role during 2024. They drafted Roman Wilson in the third round last spring, but he only dressed for one game because of injuries.

At the NFL trade deadline, the Steelers acquired veteran Mike Williams. But he made little impact outside of the game-winning catch in his team debut.

Calvin Austin III finished second among Pittsburgh wide receivers with 36 catches and 548 receiving yards last year.

How Would the Steelers Handle Two WRs in Contract Years?

While Samuel could fit nicely and fill a significant hole in the Pittsburgh offense, the Steelers shouldn’t overpay for the receiver because of his age.

Giving up too much draft capital is the first way the Steelers could overpay for Samuel. It’s also quite possible for Samuel to agree to a trade to Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have to offer him a contract extension.

That could be complicated for the Steelers since Pickens also needs a new deal. Pickens’ rookie contract expires after the 2025 season.

Pickens has been a loose cannon during his Steelers tenure. Although he strongly suggested on social media this offseason that he will not be traded this offseason, it’s worth wondering how he will react if the Steelers acquire a receiver and pay him instead.

Theoretically, the Steelers could pay both Samuel and Pickens. But in the past, Pittsburgh has only had one high-priced receiver on its roster at one time.

The Steelers could break that trend. But that doesn’t mean they will be ready to offer Pickens his new deal before the 2025 season, which, again, could cause drama during the fall.

Pittsburgh needs to address wide receiver this offseason. But Pickens’ future must be taken under consideration with any potential move the team makes.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

