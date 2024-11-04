Steelers’ Cameron Sutton Sends Strong Message Ahead of 2024 Season Debut

Veteran Cameron Sutton is one of the more versatile cornerbacks the Pittsburgh Steelers have drafted over recent years. During the second half of the 2024 season, Sutton is expected to play a lot of slot cornerback.

But while speaking to reporters on November 4, Sutton stressed that he’s prepared to play anywhere to get on the field.

“I play football. I don’t care. Like I said, what position it is,” Sutton told the media, via DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Chris Halicke. “I can be on the offensive line. I just really don’t care, I play football.”

Sutton is set to make his 2024 season debut for the Steelers in Week 10 versus the Washington Commanders. He sat out the first eight weeks of the season because of a suspension for violating the league’s conduct policy.

Cameron Sutton Sat Out First Eight Games With a Suspension

During the offseason, the Steelers released veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson and didn’t re-sign Chandon Sullivan. That left their defense without a proven commodity at slot cornerback.

The Steelers signed rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. as an undrafted free agent. But when Sutton became available, the team wasted little time reuniting with their 2017 third-round pick.

Sutton played the first five seasons of his career with the Steelers. After the 2022 campaign, he signed 3-year, $33 million contract to join the Detroit Lions. He started all 17 regular season games for Detroit during 2023.

But the Lions released Sutton on March 21 after the Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the cornerback’s arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported Sutton was formally charged with misdemeanor battery. The cornerback entered a pretrial diversion program in April to resolve the case. The Steelers then signed Sutton for the league minimum on June 5.

Although Sutton’s legal trouble was essentially finished at that time, pundits expected him to face discipline from the NFL. The league suspended him the first eight games of the 2024 season.

The Steelers were very likely aware of Sutton’s possible punishment before they agreed to sign him.

Will Sutton Replace Undrafted Rookie Beanie Bishop at Slot CB?

As Sutton returns, the question is whether he will replace Bishop as the team’s primary slot cornerback.

Bishop experienced an up-and-down start to his NFL career. But the past two weeks, he’s recorded 3 interceptions. His first one helped turn the tide versus the New York Jets in Week 7. He nearly returned his second pick during that game for a touchdown.

His interception during Week 8 sealed an 8-point victory against the New York Giants.

How the Steelers integrate Sutton into their defense with their secondary playing well could be a tough challenge.

“He’s doing really well. A guy who’s just learning each and every day, learning the small things about the game,” Sutton said of Bishop, via Halicke. “Small things that take care of his body.”

Sutton added that he loves Pittsburgh’s secondary and is excited to be back around the guys. He gave a shout out to safety Terrell Edmunds, who is also a former Steelers draft pick who returned to the organization this year.

During his most recent full season with the Steelers in 2022, Sutton played 655 defensive snaps at wide cornerback. But he also lined up for 185 snaps in the slot and played 79 snaps at safety.

Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson have been Pittsburgh’s starting outside cornerbacks this season.