Ex-Steelers WR Chase Claypool Resurfaces Again With Another NFL Tryout

Wide receiver Chase Claypool hasn’t played in the NFL for nearly three years. But he hasn’t stopped trying to find a new opportunity in the league.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, Claypool visited the Indianapolis Colts for a tryout Thursday. The Colts also hosted fellow wide receiver Liam Clifford along with two runnings backs.

In May, Claypool tried out for the Green Bay Packers during the team’s rookie minicamp. The veteran left Green Bay without a contract.

Most recently, Claypool played for the Miami Dolphins in 2023. He also appeared in games for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears from 2020-23.

Claypool experienced a vast majority of his NFL success with the Steelers early in his career. He posted back-to-back 850-yard campaigns in his first two NFL seasons during 2020 and 2021.

The Steelers traded Claypool in a now infamous deal. Pittsburgh sent the wideout to Chicago for a 2023 second-round pick. That selection became cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Chase Claypool Visits Indianapolis Colts for NFL Tryout

Claypool experienced a rapid fall from grace. Following his rookie season, he appeared to be the next great Steelers Day 2 receiver. The Steelers picked him at No. 49 overall in the second round.

In 2020 as a rookie, he scored 11 total touchdowns, including nine receiving. His 11 touchdowns tied a franchise rookie record. Claypool also set a new Steelers rookie record with four touchdowns in a single game.

But without Ben Roethlisberger in 2022, Claypool saw his yards per catch average drop from 14.3 to 9.7. He found the end zone far less often too (just once in 2022). It only increased to 10 yards per reception with the Bears after the midseason trade.

Despite costing a second-round pick, Claypool only played 10 games for Chicago. Less than a year after acquiring him, the Bears dealt the wideout to the Dolphins in a late-round draft pick swap.

With the Dolphins, Claypool caught four passes for 26 yards in nine games. Miami didn’t retain the receiver on its roster after 2023.

In 2024, Claypool signed with the Buffalo Bills. The team waived him during the preseason with an injury. He hasn’t been on an NFL roster since then.

Steelers Also Host Tryouts Thursday

The Steelers won’t be bringing back Claypool. But Pittsburgh did host several players for tryouts Thursday, including two wideouts — Jakobie Keeney-James and Cam Camper.

Both receivers were undrafted free agents last year. Keeney-James started one game for the Packers last season. Camper wasn’t on an NFL roster after the preseason and entered the UFL Draft in January.

The Steelers, though, could be considering additions at other positions besides receiver. The team also hosted six other players for workouts, five of which played another skilled position.

Those tryout players included running backs Jarveon Howard and Ja’Quinden Jackson, tight ends Zach Davidson and Heinrich Haarberg and quarterback Seth Henigan.

The Steelers also hosted defensive back Keenan Garber for a tryout.

Mike McCarthy’s training camp roster is maxed out at 90 players. If the Steelers wish to sign any of the players who tried out Thursday, they will have to make a corresponding move.