Steelers Showed Interest in Former All-Pro WR: Report

Teams around the NFL “kick the tires” on lots of free agents that eventually sign contracts elsewhere. The Pittsburgh Steelers are no different. On Monday, The Athletic’s Dan Pompei reported one player the Steelers were trying to court this offseason was veteran receiver Chris Godwin.

“Four other teams wanted Godwin, with the Patriots and Steelers at the forefront, according to Godwin,” wrote Pompei.

“The Bucs made their best offer, and then the Patriots came hard, offering an average of $30 million per year on a multiyear deal, he says. And it’s possible there was more juice to be squeezed there.

“The Buccaneers’ offer was for three years at $66 million, averaging $22 million per season.”

There was significant chatter around the Steelers and Godwin just before NFL free agency. The 29-year-old finished the 2024 campaign on injured reserve but had 50 catches for 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns in seven games.

During 2023, Godwin registered 83 receptions, 1,024 receiving yards and two scores.

In 2019, Godwin had 86 grabs for a career-high 1,333 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Behind that stat line, he made the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro.

Steelers Add DK Metcalf Instead of Chris Godwin

At the beginning of free agency, NFL pundits deemed Godwin a strong fit for the Steelers offense largely because of how he could pair with George Pickens.

Pickens has averaged 16.3 yards per catch in his career. Godwin is more of a possession receiver.

In four of the past six seasons since his breakout 2019 campaign, Godwin has reached at least 80 catches. Last season, he had a career-high 7.1 receptions per game average before his injury.

Godwin’s chain-moving ability would have likely complemented Pickens stretching the field very well. But instead of signing Godwin, the Steelers traded for veteran wideout DK Metcalf.

Pompei didn’t provide any details into what the Steelers may or may not have offered Godwin. Eventually, he agreed to return to Tampa Bay, though, on a contract that will pay him $22 million per season.

After acquiring Metcalf, the Steelers signed him to a four-year, $132 million extension. Pittsburgh then traded Pickens on May 7.

Godwin and Metcalf could have been a formidable pairing for the Steelers, but an average annual salary of $55 million to two receivers was probably too expensive for Pittsburgh’s liking.

Metcalf will make $33 million on an average annual basis through 2029.