Steelers Express Interest in ‘Blazing’ Fast Third-Year WR: Report

It’s still uncertain whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers will add another wide receiver this summer. But the organization is doing a lot of due diligence on potential targets.

Steelers Now’s Zachary Smith reported Thursday night that the Steelers showed interest in acquiring third-year receiver Trey Palmer from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The Steelers have checked in with the Buccaneers regarding WR Trey Palmer,” Smith tweeted. “Palmer a 6th round pick in 2023 has 51/557/4 in his career.”

Palmer was more involved in the Tampa Bay offense as a rookie in 2023. During that season, he had 39 catches for 385 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

Last season, Palmer’s targets shrunk from 68 to 22 even with injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Third-round rookie receiver Jalen McMillan largely replaced Palmer and finished second for Tampa Bay with eight receiving touchdowns.

Palmer’s best attribute is his speed, which could make him an ideal fit for the Steelers. Pittsburgh is searching for another outside receiver to replace George Pickens, who the team traded to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7.

Pickens led the NFL in receiving yards per catch during 2023.

“Palmer played college football at LSU. For his senior season, he transferred to Nebraska and put himself on the NFL Draft map. He recorded over 70 receptions north of 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns,” wrote Steelers Now’s Jobe Morrison.

“Palmer also ran a blazing 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He also combined for 45 special teams returns with two touchdowns over his collegiate career.”

Steelers Talking to Several NFL Trades About WR Trades: Report

Smith’s report came the same day ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Steelers engaged the Miami Dolphins in conversations about a Jonnu Smith trade. While Smith plays tight end, he’s coming off a career year and has previously played in Arthur Smith’s offense.

“The Dolphins have had trade discussion with the Pittsburgh Steelers about their lone Pro-Bowl selection last season, tight end Jonnu Smith, per league sources,” Schefter tweeted. “Those talks came after Smith expressed an interest in reworking his deal that is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million this season.”

The Steelers are likely showing interest in other pass-catchers as well. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Thursday that Pittsburgh has “had preliminary conversations with multiple teams” on possible trades involving receivers.

“Pittsburgh is believes to be motivated to get a deal done at some point, though there’s still plenty of time before the season,” tweeted Schultz.

On May 16, 93.7 The Fan's Adam Crowley and Steelers Now's Alan Saunders reported the team reached out to the New Orleans Saints on former first-rounder Chris Olave.

On May 16, 93.7 The Fan’s Adam Crowley and Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders reported the team reached out to the New Orleans Saints on former first-rounder Chris Olave.

Steelers WR Depth at Offseason Workouts Before Trey Palmer Report

Without Pickens, the Steelers have returned to really only having one dynamic outside receiving threat. That is DK Metcalf, who the Steelers acquired in a trade on March 9.

Metcalf and Pickens were expected to be a formidable pair this season, but Pittsburgh traded Pickens before the two could play together.

The Steelers also signed veteran Robert Woods this offseason. But Woods is 33 years old and only had 203 receiving yards last season.

Pittsburgh also has Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson on their roster on rookie contracts. Both wideouts, though, may be best playing a role in the slot rather than on the outside.

The Steelers brought back both veteran receivers Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller this offseason. Skowronek was a key factor on special teams last year.

The Steelers have receivers Brandon Johnson, Lance McCutcheon, Roc Taylor, Ke’Shawn Williams and Montana Lemonious-Craig on their offseason roster as well. Lemonious-Craig, Taylor and Williams are undrafted rookies.