Steelers CB, Former 1st-Round Pick Breaks Silence Before Team Debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t featured a very deep cornerback rotation this season. In Week 7 against the New York Jets, they dressed only four cornerbacks. But that could change on October 28 with the addition of C.J. Henderson to the active roster.

The Steelers signed Henderson from their practice squad to their 53-man roster on October 22.

It’s not clear yet what Henderson’s specific role will be in his team debut. But the 26-year-old made it clear he is prepared to fulfill any request from the Steelers coaching staff.

“I am looking forward to it,” Henderson told reporters, via The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski. “Whatever they need me to do, I am looking forward to it and will show them the best that I can.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Henderson at No. 9 overall during the first round in the 2020 NFL draft. He’s played 49 games in the league with the Jaguars and Carolina Panthers.

He spent 2024 training camp and the preseason with the Houston Texans. The Steelers added him to their practice squad on September 25.

C.J. Henderson Preparing the Same Way Ahead of Steelers Debut

The Jaguars chose Henderson in the top 10 with the hopes that he would replace Jalen Ramsey at outside cornerback in the Jacksonville defense. But Henderson didn’t meet his lofty expectations.

He played just 10 games for the Jaguars before they traded him to the Panthers.

Over his first four NFL seasons, Henderson started 32 of 49 games. He’s mostly played at outside cornerback.

But because he wasn’t a consistent starter, he also has experience playing at multiple other spots on the field. That previous experience includes slot cornerback, safety and special teams.

The Steelers could deploy Henderson at any of those spots during Week 8 versus the New York Giants.

That, though, hasn’t changed the way Henderson is practicing this week. He’s been preparing for a month while on the Steelers practice squad to play anywhere.

“I feel pretty much the same,” Henderson said, via Adamski. “They were working on getting me involved either way. I am just excited for the opportunity.”