Steelers Potential WR Trade Target Exit Could Reshape Deadline Strategy

Multiple NFL insiders reported during Week 9 that the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the market to acquire a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline. But another potential wideout target could be headed off the market.

That’s because New York Giants veteran Darius Slayton left Week 9 due to concussion evaluation.

The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll reported that Slayton entered the medical tent and then left for the locker room during the second half in Week 9. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan then reported that the Giants were evaluating Slayton for a concussion.

Slayton is one of a handful of receivers the Steelers could try to target before the NFL trade deadline on November 5.

The 27-year-old receiver entered Week 9 with 29 catches, 420 receiving yards and 1 touchdown this season. He posted a 100-plus yard receiving performance in Weeks 5 and 8.

How Darius Slayton Injury Could Impact Steelers Trade Plans

It’s difficult to definitively say how Slayton’s injury could change the plans of Steelers general manager Omar Khan at the trade deadline. While concussions are serious injuries, they aren’t ailments that typically keep players sidelined for several weeks.

It’s also possible Slayton clears the concussion protocol and returns immediately.

But even if Slayton misses Week 10, he could be back in the middle of November for the stretch run of the season. The question, though, is whether the Steelers will be willing to take that risk.

On October 31, Slayton was one of several receivers that The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo named as a potential trade target for the Steelers. Along with Slayton, DeFabo identified New York Jets’ Mike Williams and Carolina Panthers’ Adam Thielen as the most likely receiver trade candidates for Pittsburgh.

DeFabo also mentioned Jakobi Meyers, Treylon Burks, Tyler Boyd, Kendrick Bourne and K.J. Osborn as receivers the Steelers could possibly pursue before the trade deadline.

Steelers Shopping for a Slot WR?

Although pundits have connected the Steelers to Darius Slayton often the past few months, it’s possible Khan doesn’t view him as the best fit.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on November 3, via Steelers Depot, that the Steelers have pursued Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp over the past month. On the very same day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Steelers “had eyes on” Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk before he suffered a season-ending fractured collarbone in Week 8.

Kupp and Kirk have one thing in common. Heading into Week 9, both receivers had played at least 70% of their 2024 offensive snaps in the slot according to Pro Football Focus.

Before Week 9, Slayton had played roughly 19% of his offensive snaps this season in the slot according to PFF.

So, concussion concerns aside, it’s fair to wonder if Slayton is the type of receiver the Steelers are looking to acquire before the deadline.

If the Steelers want to add a slot receiver, Thielen may be the best choice of the wideouts reportedly available on the market. According to PFF, Thielen has lined up in the slot on about 73% of his offensive snaps this season. His slot percentage was roughly 69% last season.

Thielen entered Week 9 with 8 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown during 2024.

It’s important to note, though, that Thielen hasn’t played since September 22 because of a hamstring injury. So, if the Steelers are concerned about Slayton’s concussion, they could be even more wary of acquiring Thielen because of his injury.

The Steelers have less than 48 hours to acquire a wide receiver for the 2024 season. The NFL trade deadline is 4 pm ET on November 5.