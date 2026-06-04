Steelers Newly-Paid Star Announces Major Family News

The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to sign veteran tight end Darnell Washington to a four-year extension on Wednesday. That extension is worth $42 million. A day after extending edge-rusher Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh continued to lock up its ascending player. Washington will likely now be a key member of head coach Mike McCarthy’s run-blocking unit in 2026 and beyond.

In addition to earning a big payday, Washington received some other massive family news. According to Washington’s wife, Estefany, via social media, the couple is expecting a baby boy. This has certainly been a life-changing stretch of days for the fourth-year tight end out of Georgia.

Darnell Washington Is a Big Piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington’s career numbers since he was drafted aren’t exactly the most prolific at his position group. In three seasons, he has 57 career receptions for 625 yards and two touchdowns. However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been extremely valuable as a blocker. While fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth is more of the field-stretching type, Washington is the team’s best run-blocking tight end. Standing at 6’7″ and weighing over 300 pounds, Washington is a true force when he is running downhill. Defenders should pursue at their own risk.

Not only did Darnell Washington and the Steelers agree to a four-year extension tonight, but he and his wife also just announced they’re expecting a baby boy. Big congrats to the Washington fam! https://t.co/oTkY7mBTNk pic.twitter.com/ahpE7WX6FT — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 4, 2026

Now, Washington is also coming off his best season as a pass-catcher. He set career-highs in targets (43), catches (31), receiving yards (364), yards per catch (11.7), and first downs (16). His growth as a pass-catcher means four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers should have another quality receiver in his arsenal whom he can trust in his final NFL season.

The Steelers Have a Deep Offense

The Steelers should be considered a major dark-horse in the AFC, and that is the case because of their offense. With Rodgers leading the charge and McCarthy calling plays, this offense will have a great chance to improve upon what it was in 2025. In the 11 years that Rodgers was a starter for McCarthy in Green Bay (2008-2018), the team made the playoffs eight times, won five NFC North titles, appeared in three NFC Championship games, and won Super Bowl XLV.

In that same span, Rodgers made seven Pro Bowls and earned the first two MVP awards of his illustrious career. Now, in their 14th season together as a head coach and quarterback duo, they will look to help bring the Steelers into a new era of football on offense.

However, the 42-year-old quarterback will need some help in his quest to play elite football on offense. Not only will he be playing with Washington, Freiermuth, Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf, and all-purpose back Jaylen Warren, but he will get to play with two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and back-to-back 1,000-yard running back Rico Dowdle. The personnel is better than it was a year ago, which should excite plenty of Steelers fans this year. All eyes will be on this side of the football as it looks to become elite in what is a win-now year.