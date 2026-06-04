Steelers Sign Next Young Budding Star to Contract Extension: Report

June is quickly become contract extension month for the Pittsburgh Steelers. One day after inking edge rusher Nick Herbig to a new deal, the Steelers signed tight end Darnell Washington to an extension Wednesday night.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Washington’s deal is a 4-year, $42 million extension. The contract will include $21 million guaranteed.

Fellow NFL insider Jordan Schultz and Steelers insiders, Mark Kaboly and Gerry Dulac, also reported the new deal Wednesday night.

The Steelers selected Washington in the same draft as Herbig — 2023. The team picked the tight end first at No. 93 overall in the third round. The Steelers then took Herbig at No. 132 overall during the fourth round.

Washington experienced a breakout season of sorts last season, posting career highs in receptions, receiving yards and yards per catch. In 50 NFL games over three seasons, Washington has posted 57 catches, 625 yards and two touchdowns.

At 6-foot-7 and more than 300 pounds, Washington is also an excellent blocker.