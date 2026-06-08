Steelers Defense Put on Notice Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their defensive-minded head coach this offseason. They are also coming off arguably their worst defensive season in a generation.

Yet, the Steelers defense is still getting plenty of respect from Bleacher Report this spring.

On June 4, BR NFL analyst Gary Davenport ranked the top 10 NFL defenses after the Myles Garrett trade. The Steelers cracked the list at No. 10.

“After some offseason additions the Steelers appear primed for a big-time rebound [on defense],” wrote Davenport.

“If he’s healthy and close to 100 percent, T.J. Watt remains one of the most feared edge-rushers in the game. Fellow edge rushers Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig combined for 17 sacks last season, and the ageless Cameron Heyward was a second-team All-Pro inside.

“On the back end, the team already had cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (who made his eighth Pro Bowl on the heels of a career-high 88 tackles in 2025) and Joey Porter Jr., who had a passer rating against of less than 60 last year. In free agency the Steelers added veteran cornerback Jamel Dean (who started 77 games over seven seasons in Tampa) and safety Jaquan Brisker, who had two 100-stop seasons in four years with the Bears.”

Along with their new additions on the field, the Steelers will have a new defensive coordinator in 2026. After hiring Mike McCarthy as head coach, the team replaced previous DC Teryl Austin with Patrick Graham.

T.J. Watt, Steelers Defense Poised for Bounce Back Season?

Davenport seems to be leaning into Pittsburgh’s defensive reputation for its top 10 defensive ranking entering 2026. Last season, the unit was not a top 10 group in most categories.

The Steelers defense survived because the group finished fourth in the NFL in takeaways. Forcing turnovers was something Austin and Mike Tomlin significantly stressed over the last few seasons, and the Pittsburgh defense became very good at it.

That mindset helped lead to somewhat surprising victories against the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots last season. The Steelers registered 11 takeaways combined against those two opponents.

But the Steelers became overly reliant on takeaways, especially last season. The team ended 2025 ranked 26th in yards allowed. The Steelers were also 13th in rushing yards yielded, 19th in net passing yards yielded per attempt and 29th in passing yards allowed.

Before 2025, the last time the Steelers were 26th or worst in total defense was 1988.

On paper, the Steelers have the tools to be much better on defense this fall. That’s why Davenport argued the unit is a top 10 defense — the talent is there.

But to be a top 10 group, aging stars such as Jalen Ramsey and Cameron Heyward have to remain elite. Meanwhile, Watt has to rebound.

Each of the past two seasons, Watt has seen his statistics decline. He had just seven sacks in 14 games last season.

What Patrick Graham Could Bring as Steelers Defensive Coordinator

Losing Tomlin could hurt the Steelers defense. But it could also help the unit because it’s going to force those aging stars to try something different.

Watt talked about that with reporters at the team’s mandatory minicamp. Graham plans to move Watt around on the Steelers defense more often.

Disguising where Watt lines up could result in more offensive line confusing for opponents and thus more Pittsburgh defensive splash plays.

In the secondary, Ramsey could line up all over the field too. The Steelers will have that flexibility with the other defensive backs they added this offseason.

As Davenport mentioned, the Steelers signed cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Jaquan Brisker.

Steelers defensive linemen might showcase their versatility as well. Keeanu Benton could line up more often in different spots along the line instead of focusing mostly on nose tackle.

The Steelers defensive stars and role players could benefit from the fresh start. They might also find it easier to reach their full potential while playing in more different positions.

Graham’s Previous DC Record

Graham doesn’t come to Pittsburgh with a lot of previous statistical success as an NFL defensive coordinator. That’s another reason why it’s a bit surprising the Steelers made the top 10 defenses on Davenport’s list.

But Graham has yet to work with the type of talent he will in Pittsburgh.

Not only does he have All-Pro veterans such as Watt, Heyward and Ramsey at his disposal, but the Steelers also have budding stars such as Derrick Harmon and Payton Wilson.

Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders finished 14th in yards allowed under Graham. The team was also 25th in points yielded.

Graham received his first defensive coordinator opportunity with the Miami Dolphins in 2019. He was then the New York Giants defensive coordinator from 2020-21 before becoming the Raiders DC in 2022.

His best statistical defense was the 2020 Giants, which were ninth in points allowed and 12th in total defense.