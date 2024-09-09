Safety DeShon Elliott Named Real Reason Steelers Beat Falcons in Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was impressive in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. They held the Falcons to just 226 yards, including 26 yards in the second half. The Steelers also forced 3 turnovers, sacked Kirk Cousins twice and allowed only 2 third-down conversions on 9 attempts.

Not to mention, the Steelers yielded only 1 touchdown and 1 field goal in the 18-10 victory.

But Steelers safety DeShon Elliott didn’t allow the team’s defense to take credit for the victory against the Falcons. Instead, he commended kicker Chris Boswell.

“We didn’t win this game,” Elliott told reporters of the team’s defense. “Boz won this game. He did.

“Obviously, one of the best kickers in the NFL.”

Boswell connected on his six field goal tries to account for all 18 of Pittsburgh’s points in the Week 1 victory.

Steelers’ Chris Boswell Ties Personal High With 6 Field Goals

Going 6-for-6 on field goal attempts in a one possession game was enough to earn Boswell player of the game honors. But the level of difficulty with Boswell’s kicks made his performance even more impressive.

His first five field goals were from at least 40 yards. Three of the attempts were beyond 50 yards with the longest being 57 yards.

That was only 2 yards shy of the longest successful field goal attempt in Boswell’s career.

Although he benefitted from kicking inside at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it was an extraordinary performance.

“Can’t say enough about Boz,” Tomlin said in his postgame press conference.

With six field goals, Boswell matched his career high for a single game. The last time he made six field goals in a regular season game was against the Cincinnati Bengals during Week 15 of the 2016 season.

Boswell also made six field goals in the AFC divisional round of the 2016-17 playoffs.

His last field goal on September 8 put the Steelers ahead by 8 with 28 seconds remaining in the contest.

Boswell Makes NFL History With 6 Field Goals, Punt Attempt

In addition to his six successful field goals, Chris Boswell also punted once for the Steelers in Week 1.

With under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Steelers punter Cameron Johnston suffered a gruesome leg injury. But because of a holding penalty on the same play, the Steelers had to re-punt, pushing Boswell into immediate punting duty.

Boswell’s punt traveled 43 yards. It wasn’t the prettiest punt, but the net on the punt was also 43 yards.

“That punt was timely,” added Tomlin.

With the punt attempt, Boswell became the first NFL player to make at least six field goals and punt once in a game, according to The Score’s Daniel Valente.

“Boswell the first player to ever do it,” Valente wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “A true historic performance.”

Players in NFL history who made 6+ FGs and attempted at least 1 punt in a game – Chris Boswell (Week 1, 2024) Boswell the first player to ever do it. A true historic performance. — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) September 8, 2024

Because of Johnston’s injury, the Steelers also had to use a different holder on Boswell’s final field goal attempt.

“We had some unique contributions today like Scotty Miller as a backup holder,” Tomlin said. “Look at your flip card, man. You don’t see a backup holder on that flip card.

“So we’re just really appreciative of unique skill sets that help us win.”

Even with wide receiver Scotty Miller holding on the final field goal, Boswell had no problem knocking in the kick.

Boswell entered this season having made 87.2% of his field goals during his first nine NFL seasons. He connected on 6 field goals from 50 yards or further last season.

He’s already half way to matching that total in 2024. It’s obviously just one game, but Boswell is off to a great start, giving him a chance to make his first Pro Bowl since 2017.