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Steelers OC Delivers Message to D.K. Metcalf Amid Drop Issues

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D.K. Metcalf Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio sent a message to wide receiver D.K. Metcalf after his difficult Week 2.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of offensive issues entering Week 3. But it could really go a long way for the unit to start getting a lot more production from top wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Through two games, Metcalf has eight catches for 67 yards. He’s also failed to secure four passes that may not officially count as drops but should in the minds of a lot of analysts.

Amid Metcalf’s slump, the wideout has received a ton of support from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Monday, Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio expressed his confidence in Metcalf.

“We believe in D.K.,” said Angelichio in his weekly press conference Monday. “D.K. has been a really good player in this league. He’s been a productive player, so we have tremendous confidence in him.

“We’re just going to keep practicing and believing in D.K., and we know that he’ll be the player we want him to be.”

Steelers OC Supports WR D.K. Metcalf

D.K. Metcalf Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyPittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio sent a message to wide receiver D.K. Metcalf after his difficult Week 2.

The Steelers don’t really have any other choice besides continuing to believe in Metcalf. He’s the team’s No. 1 wideout and, by far, the most proven healthy option on the roster.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Steelers OC Delivers Message to D.K. Metcalf Amid Drop Issues

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