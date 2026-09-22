Steelers OC Delivers Message to D.K. Metcalf Amid Drop Issues

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of offensive issues entering Week 3. But it could really go a long way for the unit to start getting a lot more production from top wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Through two games, Metcalf has eight catches for 67 yards. He’s also failed to secure four passes that may not officially count as drops but should in the minds of a lot of analysts.

Amid Metcalf’s slump, the wideout has received a ton of support from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Monday, Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio expressed his confidence in Metcalf.

“We believe in D.K.,” said Angelichio in his weekly press conference Monday. “D.K. has been a really good player in this league. He’s been a productive player, so we have tremendous confidence in him.

“We’re just going to keep practicing and believing in D.K., and we know that he’ll be the player we want him to be.”

Steelers OC Supports WR D.K. Metcalf

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio sent a message to wide receiver D.K. Metcalf after his difficult Week 2.

The Steelers don’t really have any other choice besides continuing to believe in Metcalf. He’s the team’s No. 1 wideout and, by far, the most proven healthy option on the roster.