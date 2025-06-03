Steelers Hosting Veteran Big-Play WR Week After TE Inquiry Surfaces: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be trying to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit for another pass-catcher this offseason. This week, the team will explore one of the more obvious available “stones” at the position — veteran Gabe Davis.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Steelers will host Davis for a visit on Thursday.

“Sources: Former Bills and Jaguars WR Gabe Davis is scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to visit with the Steelers on Thursday,” wrote Schefter.

“Pittsburgh has been seeking additional receiving help and has inquired about, but is not expected to trade for, Miami TE Jonnu Smith.”

Davis averaged 16.7 yards per catch in his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. His best statistical season came in 2022 when he had 48 receptions, 836 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

In a matchup with the Steelers during that campaign, Davis scored a 98-yard touchdown.

Last season, Davis posted 20 receptions, 239 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 10 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Davis’ visit to Pittsburgh will come one week after Schefter reported the team inquired about Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith. The veteran tight end has five years of experience with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

NFL pundits have also linked the Steelers to several other receivers this offseason. On May 29, Steelers Now’s Zachary Smith reported the team showed interest in acquiring third-year wideout Trey Palmer from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WR Gabe Davis Visiting Steelers

Rumors have connected the Steelers to Davis since the team traded away George Pickens.

The Steelers could use another receiver to start opposite DK Metcalf. The team signed veteran Robert Woods this offseason, but he is 33 years old and only had 203 receiving yards last season.

Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson are two other receivers the Steelers expect to significantly contribute in 2025. But both young wideouts appear more suited for a slot receiver roles.

Davis was a quality big-play target while playing with Stefon Diggs in Buffalo. Davis averaged at least 15.7 yards per reception in all four of his seasons with the Bills. During 2022, he posted a career-best 17.4 yards per catch average.

Last year, Davis signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Jaguars. Jacksonville released him on May 7 after he registered a disappointing 2024 campaign.

The Jaguars released Davis with a “failed physical designation.” The veteran receiver suffered a torn left meniscus on November 17 and missed the final seven games of 2024.

The injury was part of why Davis posted statistics below his career norm.

Davis’ Previous Offseason Visits

The Steelers won’t be the first team Davis sees since his Jaguars release. FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on May 13 that Davis was set to visit the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.

Obviously, he didn’t sign with either club.

Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams wrote on May 8 that Davis was going to need six months to fully recover from his 2024 knee injury. It’s currently unclear how his health has progressed since his Jaguars release almost a month ago.

In addition to Metcalf, Woods, Austin and Wilson, the Steelers have receivers Brandon Johnson, Montana Lemonious-Craig, Lance McCutcheon, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Roc Taylor, and Ke’Shawn Williams on their offseason roster.

The Steelers currently have one open roster spot to add another player.