Steelers Add CB to Roster After Joey Porter Jr. Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new cornerback on their active roster just in time for their Week 4 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced Thursday afternoon they signed cornerback Doneiko Slaughter to the active roster. Slaughter played in the first three games as a practice squad elevation.

Slaughter will take Joey Porter Jr.’s open spot on the 53-man active roster.

This season, Slaughter hasn’t played on defense. He has lined up for 15 snaps on special teams.

Also on Thursday, the Steelers announced they have elevated running back Lew Nichols from the practice squad for Thursday’s game. Nichols made his season debut for Pittsburgh during Week 3. He will dress while running back Rico Dowdle will miss his second consecutive game because of a toe injury.

Nichols had one rushing attempt for zero yards in Week 3. He played three offensive snaps and seven snaps on special teams.

The Steelers will face the Browns at Huntington Bank Field on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm ET.

Steelers Sign Doneiko Slaughter to Active Roster Before Week 4

Getty Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers signed cornerback Doneiko Slaughter to the active roster before Week 4.

Slaughter was the most logical short-term replacement for Porter’s roster spot. While Slaughter hasn’t played on defense, the Steelers clearly value him as a special teams contributor, as he has dressed for every game this season.

After dressing each of the first three weeks, Slaughter actually wasn’t eligible to be a practice squad elevation in Week 4. That’s because every practice squad player has a maximum of three elevations to the game day roster per practice squad stint.

In other words, if the Steelers wanted Slaughter to dress against Cleveland, then they had to sign him to the active roster. Obviously, the Steelers didn’t trade Porter to do that. Porter now off the roster, though, opened the spot the team needed to add Slaughter.

Over three games this season, Slaughter has two combined tackles. He made his NFL debut in Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons. On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, he played a career-high six snaps.