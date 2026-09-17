Steelers Linked to ‘Electric Creator’ QB After Blunt Drew Allar Warning

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent a third-round pick on Drew Allar in April, but not everyone is convinced that their long-term quarterback problems have been solved.

In his latest 2027 NFL mock draft, The Ringer’s Todd McShay has Pittsburgh using the No. 13 overall pick to select LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt. McShay’s reasoning centers as much on Allar as it does Leavitt.

With Aaron Rodgers saying the 2026 season will be his last, Pittsburgh’s succession plan remains one of the biggest question marks hanging over Mike McCarthy’s first season.

Going by McShay’s evaluation, it doesn’t sound like he’s ready to hand that job to Allar.

Todd McShay not sold on Drew Allar as Steelers answer

McShay praised Leavitt’s physical talent and improvisational ability, but also made clear why he thinks Pittsburgh could be back in the quarterback market just one year after drafting Allar No. 76 overall.

“Leavitt is an electric creator with a live arm, dynamic mobility, and the confidence to attempt throws most quarterbacks won’t consider. He can turn chaos into explosive plays, but too often he creates that chaos himself by drifting away from structure. If he becomes more disciplined without losing his natural playmaking instincts, his ceiling will be extremely high.”

Then came the part that should get Steelers fans’ attention.

“I’m not sold on Drew Allar as the long-term answer in Pittsburgh, and Mike McCarthy’s West Coast system can give Leavitt more defined rhythm throws while teaching him when to take the profit and when to unleash the playmaker.”

That is a notable stance only months after Pittsburgh invested a third-round pick in Allar. Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley reported quarterbacks coach Tom Arth said after the draft that Allar had a “very high ceiling” and praised his arm talent.

Allar also hasn’t had a regular-season opportunity to prove what he can become behind Rodgers. But with Rodgers retiring after this season, Pittsburgh won’t have much time to decide whether its 2026 third-rounder can become the long-term starter.

Sam Leavitt brings upside and injury concerns

Leavitt has the traits McShay likes, but his 2026 season hasn’t started cleanly.

Through LSU’s first two games, Leavitt has completed 41 of 66 passes for 574 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He has made up for it with his legs, rushing for five touchdowns as the Tigers opened 2-0.

His roughest outing came against Louisiana Tech. Leavitt threw for 344 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times in a 45-14 win.

Now there is another concern.

Leavitt was listed as doubtful for No. 7 LSU’s Saturday matchup against No. 8 Ole Miss because of soreness in his throwing shoulder. He has been limited in practice.

The injury is worth watching given his history. Leavitt missed a 2024 game at Arizona State after suffering a rib injury. In 2025, he missed the Utah game with a foot injury, later left the Houston game twice and eventually underwent season-ending surgery after battling a lingering issue.

That history adds some risk to a player McShay believes is a a first-round talent.

It also makes the Allar portion of McShay’s projection more interesting. Pittsburgh drafted Allar to develop behind Rodgers, but McShay is already looking beyond him.